You are here: Home - News -

News

Nationwide opens 90 per cent LTV mortgages to more borrowers

by:
  • 27/11/2020
  • 0
Nationwide opens 90 per cent LTV mortgages to more borrowers
Nationwide is expanding access to its 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) mortgages beyond first-time buyers.

 

From the second week of December, the lender will offer the higher LTV loans to include purchase and customers who are home movers.

At the same time, the lender will also remove the temporary ban applied to fully gifted deposits.

Under 90 per cent LTV mortgages, borrowers can take up to £500,000 over a maximum 25-year term.

Rates will be level with those on offer to first-time buyers, including 3.49 per cent for a two-year fixed mortgage with a product fee of £999.

Existing mortgage members remain able to borrow up to 95 per cent on a like-for-like LTV basis, with no LTV restrictions on those looking to switch deals and rates priced the same or better than new business equivalents.

Nationwide re-entered the 90 per cent LTV market in July with restrictions on criteria, which it said protected service and enabled it to lend responsibly.

Henry Jordan, director of mortgages at Nationwide Building Society (pictured), said: “As a mutual, owned by our members, we aim to balance supporting first-time buyers into a home of their own with the need to lend responsibly.

“Given the uncertainty created by the pandemic, our re-entry into 90 per cent LTV lending back in July was deliberately cautious and included enhanced criteria.

“Four months on, we are increasingly confident in our approach and so are delighted to be able to expand our support for the market to include home movers while removing some of the temporary criteria for first-time buyers, making it easier for parents to help them take their first step onto the housing ladder.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Latest Poll

How many of the three main protection policies most commonly used, term life assurance, critical illness (CI) and income protection (IP) do you personally have?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Lenders hit back at prime minister over cladding blame

Mortgage lenders have hit back at prime minister Boris Johnson after he singled them out for excessive use of the...

Close