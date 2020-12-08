You are here: Home - News -

News

Accord and Coventry BS reduce BTL rates – round-up

by:
  • 08/12/2020
  • 0
Accord and Coventry BS reduce BTL rates – round-up
Accord Buy to Let has cut rates on products within its buy-to-let range and amended the incentive offerings.

 

Changes to remortgage products include a two-year fixed at 1.74 per cent, down from 1.84 per cent at 65 per cent loan to value (LTV) with £1,495 completion fee and free valuation 

The two-year fixed at 65 per cent LTV has been reduced by seven basis points to 1.82 per cent, and this comes with a £1,495 completion fee and free valuation. Accord has updated this deal to also include remortgage legal services. 

Additionally, the five-year fixed at 80 per cent LTV and a rate of 3.99 per cent now has cashback of £1,250. 

For purchase borrowers the cashback on the two-year fixed at 80 per cent and a rate of 3.98 per cent has increased from £250 to £1,500.  

The five-year fixed at 65 per cent LTV and a rate of two per cent has seen the cashback available go up to £500 from £250.  

Both updated mortgages have product fees of £1,995 and free valuations. 

All changes are effective from 8am Thursday 10 December. 

Simon Garner, Accord Buy tLet product manager, said: “To ensure we can continue to offer as competitive a range of products to landlords as possible, we have reviewed the range and made a number of adjustments to rates and incentives.  

We hope the refresh will be well received by brokers looking to secure the best purchase and remortgage deals for their clients.” 

 

Coventry BS 

Coventry for intermediaries has reduced rates on its two and five-year fixed rate products across both the 65 per cent and 75 per cent LTV standard buyto-let range. 

The mutual has also launched 70 per cent LTV products and rates have been reduced on portfolio landlord mortgages.  

The two-year fixed at 65 per cent LTV now has a rate of 1.55 per cent while the five-year fixed equivalent is 1.89 per cent. Both mortgages have a product fee of £1,999. 

The 70 per cent LTV mortgages include a two-year fixed with a rate of 2.05 per cent and a five-year alternative with a rate of 2.19 per cent. These products have fees of £999. 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Latest Poll

How many of the three main protection policies most commonly used, term life assurance, critical illness (CI) and income protection (IP) do you personally have?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Buckinghamshire BS halts new mortgage applications to deal with demand

Buckinghamshire Building Society has temporarily suspended new applications and decisions in principle (DIPs) until the new year.

Close