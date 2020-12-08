Accord and Coventry BS reduce BTL rates – round-up

Accord Buy to Let has cut rates on products within its buy-to-let range and amended the incentive offerings.

Changes to remortgage products include a two-year fixed at 1.74 per cent, down from 1.84 per cent at 65 per cent loan to value (LTV) with £1,495 completion fee and free valuation.

The two-year fixed at 65 per cent LTV has been reduced by seven basis points to 1.82 per cent, and this comes with a £1,495 completion fee and free valuation. Accord has updated this deal to also include remortgage legal services.

Additionally, the five-year fixed at 80 per cent LTV and a rate of 3.99 per cent now has cashback of £1,250.

For purchase borrowers the cashback on the two-year fixed at 80 per cent and a rate of 3.98 per cent has increased from £250 to £1,500.

The five-year fixed at 65 per cent LTV and a rate of two per cent has seen the cashback available go up to £500 from £250.

Both updated mortgages have product fees of £1,995 and free valuations.

All changes are effective from 8am Thursday 10 December.

Simon Garner, Accord Buy to Let product manager, said: “To ensure we can continue to offer as competitive a range of products to landlords as possible, we have reviewed the range and made a number of adjustments to rates and incentives.

“We hope the refresh will be well received by brokers looking to secure the best purchase and remortgage deals for their clients.”

Coventry BS

Coventry for intermediaries has reduced rates on its two and five-year fixed rate products across both the 65 per cent and 75 per cent LTV standard buy–to-let range.

The mutual has also launched 70 per cent LTV products and rates have been reduced on portfolio landlord mortgages.

The two-year fixed at 65 per cent LTV now has a rate of 1.55 per cent while the five-year fixed equivalent is 1.89 per cent. Both mortgages have a product fee of £1,999.

The 70 per cent LTV mortgages include a two-year fixed with a rate of 2.05 per cent and a five-year alternative with a rate of 2.19 per cent. These products have fees of £999.