Skipton BS returns to 90 per cent LTV lending

  • 25/01/2021
Skipton Building Society has confirmed a return to 90 per cent loan-to-value (LTV) mortgage lending tomorrow with two homebuyer products.

 

The fourth largest mutual lender returned to the 85 per cent market on 9 July last year.

The products include a residential five-year fix at 3.47% to 90% LTV with a £995 fee and a 3.62% with no fee both available for purchase and remortgage.

Alex Beavis, head of mortgages at Skipton, (pictured) said: “We’re delighted to be able to return to the 90 per cent LTV market, supporting movers, remortgagors and most importantly, first time buyers, with low deposit borrowing.”

He added: “We know that the availability of high LTV mortgages is vital to the wider health of the housing market and the launch of these new 90 per cent deals forms part of our continued effort to help more people realise their dreams of homeownership.”

