You are here: Home - News -

News

Skipton BS reintroduces 85 per cent LTV

by:
  • 09/06/2020
  • 0
Skipton BS reintroduces 85 per cent LTV
Skipton Building Society is bringing back lending at 85 per cent LTV and also reducing rates on select mortgages.

 

Mortgages for borrowers with a deposit of 15 per cent will be reinstated across the lender’s standard residential, new build and shared ownership range.

At the same time, rates across the Help to Buy and interest-only range have been cut, and new deals introduced across ranges.

It means the lender is now offering two-year fixes of 1.37 per cent at 60 per cent LTV fee-free, and 1.59 per cent at 85 per cent LTV with a £995 fee.

There are also five-year fixes of 1.35 per cent and 1.76 per cent at 60 per cent LTV with a £1,995 fee and 75 per cent LTV fee-free respectively.

Skipton recently announced it will accept cases from applicants who have been furloughed.

However, affordability will be assessed on the new, furloughed income, including any top up contributions made by the employer. The maximum LTV where any applicant is relying on furloughed income is 60 per cent.

Alex Beavis, head of mortgages at the lender (pictured), said: “We’re delighted to reintroduce lending at 85 per cent loan to value and reduce rates on many products giving borrowers more choice and better value.

“As a mutual, we strive to help people buy their own homes and through this difficult time we have maintained high levels of service to ensure our customers get the best experience when buying or remortgaging.

“Our reintroduction of 85 per cent LTV deals for new build, shared ownership and residential purchases and support for furloughed workers demonstrates this commitment.

“In order to help us continue to support our customers, I encourage anyone who needs to speak to us to make use of our online FAQ pages, webchat and email services in order to avoid longer telephone wait times in our contact centre.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

Latest Poll

Are there enough options for your clients with smaller deposits to remortgage?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Hodge brings later life lending back to 70 per cent LTV

Hodge has resumed lending up to 70 per cent loan to value (LTV) and made changes to its criteria, effective...

Close