You are here: Home - News -

News

HSBC accepts overtime as mortgage rates are cut

by:
  • 16/02/2021
  • 0
HSBC accepts overtime as mortgage rates are cut
HSBC has reduced select mortgage rates on deals up to 90 per cent loan to value (LTV), and is now accepting income from commission and overtime.

 

Under the lender’s altered policy on variable pay the most recent payment must have been received in 2021.

Quarterly, half-yearly or annual bonus payments can also be used to support mortgage affordability.

Following the rate cuts, HSBC now offers a 90 per cent LTV two-year fix if 3.44 per cent fee-free or 3.24 per cent with a £999 fee.

Five-year equivalents are available at 3.44 per cent or 3.64 per cent fee-free.

At 85 per cent LTV, the lender offers a two-year fix of 2.54 per cent with £999 fee or fee-free at 2.84 per cent.

Five-year equivalents are priced at 2.84 per cent or 3.14 per cent fee-free.

Michelle Andrews, HSBC UK’s head of buying a home (pictured), said: “We are all looking forward to normality returning, and the inclusion of overtime, commission and bonuses to support a mortgage application is one bit of normality that will be welcomed by many looking to move onto or up the property ladder.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Latest Poll

The UK’s pandemic is one year in and has hit everyone hard becoming one of the most severe outbreaks in the world. How are you feeling?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Discomfort over property wealth to fund social care is a major barrier for equity release

Research shows older people feel more comfortable using released property wealth to top up unmet day-to-day needs, rather than as...

Close