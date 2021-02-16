HSBC accepts overtime as mortgage rates are cut

Under the lender’s altered policy on variable pay the most recent payment must have been received in 2021.
Quarterly, half-yearly or annual bonus payments can also be used to support mortgage affordability.
Following the rate cuts, HSBC now offers a 90 per cent LTV two-year fix if 3.44 per cent fee-free or 3.24 per cent with a £999 fee.
Five-year equivalents are available at 3.44 per cent or 3.64 per cent fee-free.
At 85 per cent LTV, the lender offers a two-year fix of 2.54 per cent with £999 fee or fee-free at 2.84 per cent.
Five-year equivalents are priced at 2.84 per cent or 3.14 per cent fee-free.
Michelle Andrews, HSBC UK’s head of buying a home (pictured), said: “We are all looking forward to normality returning, and the inclusion of overtime, commission and bonuses to support a mortgage application is one bit of normality that will be welcomed by many looking to move onto or up the property ladder.”