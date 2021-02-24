Jane Benjamin made redundant in Sesame Bankhall Group senior restructure – exclusive

Jane Benjamin has left her position as director of mortgages at Sesame Bankhall Group as part of a major restructure at the advice firm.

Benjamin (pictured) joined the group in 2016 from The Right Mortgage and has almost two decades of experience in the financial services sector.

Further changes in the mortgage arm will see Stephanie Charman, who is currently specialist lender relationship manager, joining the distribution senior management team in a newly created role of head of strategic relationships, lender.

Charman joined the firm in 2017 from Positive Lending and prior to that was head of mortgages and protection at Mortgage Intelligence.

Lender relationship manager Andrea Rutter will now report into Charman with another lender relationship manager role being created.

Announcing the changes, Sesame Bankhall Group managing director, distribution, Ross Liston said: “I would like to thank Jane for her efforts, passion, and contribution to Sesame Bankhall Group over the last five years, and we wish her well for the future.”

He added: “Steph will drive forward relationships with our key lender partners, ensuring we continue to offer the most competitive and comprehensive package available in the market for mortgage advisers.

“To support Steph and Andrea I am delighted to announce that an additional lender relationship manager will be recruited to support our new build and specialist lending needs across the group.”

Centralised proposition team

The moves follow changes announced in January and are part of a group-wide overhaul encompassing the mortgage, protection and wealth arms of the business impacting the lender and provider relationship teams.

A centralised proposition team will also be created, taking responsibility for the proposition from each market team.

As a result, campaigns and propositions director Jeff Woods will also be leaving Sesame Bankhall Group at the end of May.

Sesame is also expanding its wealth arm which is being led by Campbell Stanners, advisory relationships director, who will be responsible for relationships with investment platforms and asset management providers.

Campbell has more than 25 years’ experience working in senior wealth and asset management relationship-focused roles including 10 years at Standard Life and five years at Ignis Asset Management.

He also worked for Prudential and Scottish Amicable for more than 10 years.

Alyson Perry, group protection manager, will report into Campbell as she works closely with product provider partners.

Wider range of lenders and providers

Explaining the restructure, Liston added: “Our provider and lender relationships are very important to our group and the advisers we serve.

“These relationships are even more important during times of transformation. Changing customer behaviours, new market entrants and technology innovation is changing the shape of our industry.

“We need to work closely with our provider and lender partners to co-create new services and solutions that are fit for the future. To achieve our ambitions, we’ve undertaken a strategic review of our provider and lender relationship teams.”

He concluded: “The important changes and exciting new roles announced today will enable our group to reach out to a wider range of provider and lender partners across more industry sectors than we do today.

“It complements our new propositions team, which marks a significant investment by Sesame Bankhall Group in pursuit of our strategic goals to broaden the range of services we offer to advisory firms and expand our support.”