Just Mortgages trains self-employed brokers to head up own firms

Just Mortgages is conducting virtual training for its self-employed brokers to help them grow their own businesses and adviser teams.

The sessions aim to give the self-employed brokers the resources they need to recruit, manage and progress their own businesses. The firms will remain under the Just Mortgages brand and receive the same support they currently do.

Just Mortgages said the training programme was in response to brokers who had gone self-employed and had since been asking for the ability to expand.

Through the programme, 39 self-employed brokers have hired staff in recent months and Just Mortgages expects 15 more advisers to do the same by the end of the year.

The six-week training sessions have been taking place online and are led by former brokers from the Just Mortgages team.

Attendees are given information on how to run a team of brokers, daily operations and how to develop a business strategy. They are also given advice on how to recruit the right people for their teams.

The Just Mortgages self-employed division now has 345 advisers and is looking to grow to 460 by this time next year.

With IR35 changes set to alter the way self-employed staff pay tax from April, Just Mortgages said it did not expect any issues arising from the regulations relating to the new firms.

It also said it would support the advisers to make sure both they and their businesses were compliant at the time of setting up the business and throughout its growth.

Rodney Sloan, head of training at Just Mortgages, said: “Many self-employed brokers are lone wolves. They are brilliant brokers who are great at communicating with clients, however they lack the experience of managing another broker.

“The set of skills required is slightly different, and our training programme is designed to give these brokers all the tools they need to succeed.”

Sloan added: “Key to the success of these programmes is the buy in from the participants. We never push people to take part and those who enroll onto the courses have to commit fully.

“Those who have committed have shown promising signs already and we are really excited about the future of the programme.”