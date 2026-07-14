Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

Mortgage News

Bank of Ireland opens up JBSP criteria

Bank of Ireland opens up JBSP criteria
Samantha Partington
Written By:
Posted:
July 14, 2026
Updated:
July 14, 2026
Bank of Ireland for Intermediaries has improved its joint borrower sole proprietor (JBSP) criteria by upping the maximum loan size and age of guarantors and expanding the proposition to include remortgages.

Remortgaging borrowers will be able to use a JBSP arrangement to fund additional renovations or refinance following changes in family circumstances, such as separation or divorce.

The maximum loan size has been increased to £1.5m and the upper age limit for customers joining the application to support mortgage affordability has been extended to 80 years old when selecting a repayment product.

JBSP deals can be taken on an interest-only or part and part basis.

Rhys Powell (pictured), interim head of distribution at Bank of Ireland for Intermediaries, said: “The demand for this type of support is clear, with joint borrower sole proprietor enquiries identified as the most searched criteria topic in Twenty7tec’s latest Mortgage Market Snapshot. That reinforces what we’re hearing from customers and intermediary partners alike: that flexible solutions are increasingly important in helping people achieve their homeownership ambitions.

“Whether that’s helping a first-time buyer get onto the property ladder, supporting affordability, or making it easier for family members to downsize while continuing to support loved ones, these changes provide greater flexibility for a wider range of circumstances.”

Sponsored

EPC planning: act now or risk the rush later

Sponsored by BM Solutions

Related
View All

Mortgage News

Govt under pressure to deliver leasehold bill by autumn after missed deadline

Govt under pressure to deliver leasehold bill by autumn after missed deadline

Diversity & Inclusion

Success is about the contribution you make to others – Chahal

Success is about the contribution you make to others – Chahal

Mortgage News

Nearly 9 in 10 borrowers find mortgage applications stressful

Nearly nine in 10 borrowers find mortgage applications stressful

Mortgage News

Howells to leave LSL Financial Services with Nowosad named interim MD

Howells to leave LSL Financial Services with Nowosad named interim MD

View All
Tags:
Bank of Ireland for Intermediaries
Joint Borrower Sole Proprietor (JBSP)

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/