Talk to underwriters and BDMs at The Buy to Let Online Forum

  • 17/03/2021
Registration for The Buy to Let Online Forum is open now and free for intermediaries in the sector.

 

The event is taking place on Wednesday 21 April from 8.30am – 2pm and includes a new feature to book one-to-one meetings with business development managers (BDMs) and in some cases underwriters from attending lenders.

Subjects being discussed include opportunities in the buy-to-let market, key regulatory and fiscal changes and a lender discussion panel.

Attendees can also interact live with speakers after each presentation, visit sponsors on virtual stands, and network with colleagues.

To book at one-to-one video meeting with a lender during one of the networking breaks, contact David Adjei from the AE3 Media team on david.adjei@ae3media.co.uk.

To register to attend for free please visit the event website: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/buy-let-online-forum

 

 

