Talk to underwriters and BDMs at The Buy to Let Online Forum

Registration for The Buy to Let Online Forum is open now and free for intermediaries in the sector.

The event is taking place on Wednesday 21 April from 8.30am – 2pm and includes a new feature to book one-to-one meetings with business development managers (BDMs) and in some cases underwriters from attending lenders.

Subjects being discussed include opportunities in the buy-to-let market, key regulatory and fiscal changes and a lender discussion panel.

Attendees can also interact live with speakers after each presentation, visit sponsors on virtual stands, and network with colleagues.

To book at one-to-one video meeting with a lender during one of the networking breaks, contact David Adjei from the AE3 Media team on david.adjei@ae3media.co.uk.

To register to attend for free please visit the event website: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/buy-let-online-forum