Recognise Bank appoints Watson as director of intermediary sales and lending

Recognise Bank has appointed Luke Watson (pictured) as its director of intermediary sales and lending, as it continues to strengthen its intermediary proposition and support the next phase of its growth strategy.

The bank, which focuses on small and medium sized businesses and prides itself on clarity and access, is currently expanding its offering to intermediaries and said the appointment would help it to support brokers and their clients across a wide range of commercial property transactions.

Watson has worked for Shawbrook Bank and Amicus Commercial Mortgages in recent years and has also held real estate lending roles at Aldermore and Santander.

He said that in his new role, he will focus on strengthening intermediary relationships, enhancing the bank’s lending proposition, and delivering sustainable growth through disciplined, high-quality credit.

“Throughout my career, I’ve always enjoyed building teams, developing people, and working closely with brokers to get deals done the right way. Recognise has a great platform to do that, combining solid credit fundamentals with a flexible, relationship-led approach,” Watson said.

“I’m really looking forward to getting started, meeting our intermediary partners and helping to drive the next phase of growth.”

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Growth strategy

Recognise was founded in 2017 by former head of commercial banking at Metro Bank, Jason Oakley, and Bryce Glover. It focuses on niche SME needs often under-served by big banks, including commercial mortgages, professional buy-to-let, and bridging loans.

It received a banking licence in 2021 and also offers business savings.

Focusing on relationship, it assigns dedicated relationship managers (RMs) to clients. These RMs are based in regional, which helps them understand local SME pressures.

Caroline Luxmore, chief commercial officer at Recognise Bank, said Watson’s appointment was a “significant step forward” for the bank.

“His depth of experience, leadership capability and strong track record in building high-performing teams make him an excellent fit for Recognise,” she said.

“We are committed to delivering a responsive, relationship-driven service to brokers and Luke’s expertise will be instrumental in further strengthening our proposition and supporting our continued growth.”