TSB confirms April return to 95 per cent lending

TSB is set to offer 95 per cent loan to value (LTV) mortgages for borrowers outside of the government-backed mortgage scheme from 7 April.

The products will be available direct and through the broker-channel to first-time buyers and home movers.

Product rates and fees will be confirmed ahead of launch and applicants may borrow up to £500,000. Applications for flats or new-build homes will be capped at up to 85 per cent LTV.

Nick Smith, TSB’s head of mortgages said: “We know that for many first-time buyers, raising a deposit is often the biggest challenge. We were one of the first lenders to return to offering 90 per cent LTV during the pandemic, and we’re pleased to now reintroduce our 95 per cent LTV range giving further options for first-time buyers and those wanting to move home.”

At the start of March, TSB returned to 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) lending for self-employed borrowers and increased the amount of bonus, overtime and commission income that can be used to support the application.

The bank introduced a temporary cap of 75 per cent LTV where one or more borrowers are self-employed in November. It said this was to ensure it continued to lend responsibly during the pandemic and protect service levels.