You are here: Home - News -

News

TSB confirms April return to 95 per cent lending

by:
  • 23/03/2021
  • 0
TSB confirms April return to 95 per cent lending
TSB is set to offer 95 per cent loan to value (LTV) mortgages for borrowers outside of the government-backed mortgage scheme from 7 April.

 

The products will be available direct and through the broker-channel to first-time buyers and home movers.

Product rates and fees will be confirmed ahead of launch and applicants may borrow up to £500,000. Applications for flats or new-build homes will be capped at up to 85 per cent LTV.

Nick Smith, TSB’s head of mortgages said: “We know that for many first-time buyers, raising a deposit is often the biggest challenge. We were one of the first lenders to return to offering 90 per cent LTV during the pandemic, and we’re pleased to now reintroduce our 95 per cent LTV range giving further options for first-time buyers and those wanting to move home.”

At the start of March, TSB returned to 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) lending for self-employed borrowers and increased the amount of bonus, overtime and commission income that can be used to support the application.

The bank introduced a temporary cap of 75 per cent LTV where one or more borrowers are self-employed in November. It said this was to ensure it continued to lend responsibly during the pandemic and protect service levels.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Victoria is group editor, Mortgage Solutions and Your Mortgage at AE3 Media. Previous titles include editor of What Mortgage and Credit Today and a stint freelancing for various titles, including The Guardian, Which? and Money.co.uk

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Online Forum 2021

Apr 21, 2021
The Buy to Let Market Forum

Latest Poll

The UK’s pandemic is one year in and has hit everyone hard becoming one of the most severe outbreaks in the world. How are you feeling?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Meridian Mortgages acquires Metro Finance with aim to develop housing association focus

Meridian Mortgages has acquired Metro Finance, a specialist broker focusing on shared home ownership.

Close