James Staunton launches mortgage PR agency

James Staunton is launching his own mortgage industry PR agency Air Cover PR after leaving Instinctif.

Staunton has been working in the PR industry for two decades with ten years’ experience supporting firms in the mortgage and specialist lending sector.

He started at PriceWaterhouseCoopers, and then joined The Wriglesworth Consultancy in 2006 as an account manager, going on to run its corporate team where he specialised in the property and mortgage industries.

Staunton became a director in 2012, was appointed to the board in 2013 and was one of the three owners of Wriglesworth, becoming a partner in Instinctif when it purchased the firm in 2015.

He set up Air Cover PR in 2021 following the purchase of Instinctif Partners by LDC, the private equity arm of Lloyds Banking Group from previous backers Vetruvian.

Staunton’s first client at Air Cover PR, is advice firm Mortgages for Business.

Staunton said: “I want to do a lot with Air Cover PR. First, I want to fight ‘juniorisation’. Most London corporate PR agencies roll up to pitches with the senior team, then keep their costs down by farming out the work to graduates fresh out of university.

“These kids learn on the job, at the clients’ expense. I’ve been around the industry for 20 years now – my first taste of mortgage PR came in 2002 when I worked for Tulchan Communications on Bradford & Bingley’s purchase of a £650m GMAC-RFC loan portfolio.

“Since then I’ve provided specialist support to mortgage clients from packagers, software providers, lenders, brokers, trade bodies, and servicers.

“I’ve even done some mezzanine finance work and I don’t want to waste that exposure to the industry; I want to exploit the experience,” he added.