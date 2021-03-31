You are here: Home - News -

Bridging

Rewind Wednesday – The Online Specialist Lending Event 2021: Bridging and commercial

  • 31/03/2021
This year’s edition of The Specialist Lending Event took place online and was spread over four days with each day focused on a particular section of the specialist market.

 

Specialist Lending Solutions is exclusively releasing the video presentations from the event to watch at your leisure.

In this third edition the presentations released are from the bridging and commercial sector focus. They are:

 

Back to the Future
Emily Machin, head of specialist finance at Precise Mortgages and InterBay Commercial

Emily Manchin takes a look at the current shape of the bridging and commercial markets. She considers the opportunities for advisers in 2021 and how lenders are innovating and offering support in this space.

 

 

The new rules of engagement
Charlie Gregory, business development manager at Market Financial Solutions

Next up, Charlie Gregory examines how the pandemic has impacted relationships and interactions between borrowers, advisers and lenders.

He also asks how advisers can best help their clients to proceed and beat the stamp duty holiday deadline.

 

Commercial lending: greasing the wheels
James Nunn, commercial fund manager at Octopus Real Estate

James Nunn provides an analysis of the commercial lending transaction from end-to-end.

He explains how all parties can influence the speed and certainty of decision-making to maximise conversion-to-completion rates and improve customer outcomes.

 

The Online Specialist Lending Event 2021 is now accessible on demand for free to all mortgage and specialist lending brokers.

For more information visit the website at: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/specialist-lending-event/

 

