You are here: Home - News -

News

BTL2021: Brokers have a chance to build business with green credentials

by:
  • 21/04/2021
  • 0
BTL2021: Brokers have a chance to build business with green credentials
Mortgage brokers could be “doing a really good piece of work,” with landlords who need funds to improve their properties’ Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) ratings by 2025, the Buy to Let Online Forum has heard.

 

Jane Simpson, managing director at TBMC, said: “Brokers should be discussing portfolios with landlord customers and looking at what properties are below a C rating, and then seeing how they can raise money, whether capital raising on that property or across the whole portfolio.

“There’s a really good piece of work that brokers could be doing, that’s going to bring in more business to them, and help landlords as well,” she said.

By 1 April 2025, when a new tenant goes in, buy-to-let homes must have an EPC rating of A to C. For existing tenants, the deadline is 2028.

Phil Rickards, head of BM Solutions, said:  “For many landlords, the timescales could be a challenge. The green agenda is a threat to landlords and their cashflow in having to bring existing stock up to scratch in what could be seen as a relatively short period of time.

“Therefore any help lenders can bring — further advances to help improve properties, better rated products for higher EPC rated properties — will definitely evolve. It’s something we are working very hard on behind the scenes,” Rickards said.

Keystone Property Finance estimated that upgrading a property with a D rating to achieve an A to C rating would cost an average of £3,500, while for an E-rated property, it was £7,500.

Of Keystone’s lending book, about 57 per cent of landlords’ properties fall into the E and D category, 41 per cent are A to C, and two per cent are exempt such as listed properties.

David Whittaker, chief executive at Keystone, said: “Tenants will naturally gravitate to properties with a higher EPC rating, including for savings on utility bills, and therefore landlords might be able to get better rent.”

He said that in the residential market, Barclays, Natwest and AIB had developed offers for A and B rated properties. Meanwhile, “much respect,” was due for an innovative product from Ecology Building Society which offers 0.25 per cent discount for every energy-efficient improvement up to a maximum of one per cent. “I showed it to a pricing colleague who fainted on the spot,” Whittaker said.

He also praised Nationwide’s further advance green product.

In buy to let, Foundation Home Loans and Paragon won special mentions as first movers in green loans.

“At Keystone, we are just launching an A, B and C product focusing on older properties. We’re trying to incentivise landlords with lower-rated properties to do up their properties and improve them, and indeed if clients have a product transfer coming up, we will check the EPC. If it’s A to C, we’ll give you a better-priced product,” Whittaker said.

He added that sourcing systems enabling brokers to search with an EPC rating was “a work in progress.”

“You’ll see more product coming down the line from lenders. If you have a good green credential on your property, but you can’t find those lower prices, you’re all at sea,” he added.

The securitisations market was also supporting green lending, with investors showing interest in green asset classes.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Latest Poll

Are product availability and criteria improving for self-employed borrowers?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Low deposit borrowers still up to £175k short of average property prices

Rising property prices and tightened affordability may leave borrowers on an average salary unable to make use of 95 per...

Close