Still time to vote in The British Mortgage Awards 2021

Nominations are being accepted in broker, lender and business leader categories including those who work in the conveyancing, buy-to-let and protection sectors.
If you know an exceptional individual who deserves to be recognised, you can put them forward for a British Mortgage Award using this link: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/british-mortgage-awards/nominate/?pfat=6a01138116814beb8a806c3b558aa3d2
The voting process will close on 4 June.
Anyone who needs help canvassing for nominations should email lorraine.francisco@ae3media.co.uk to get personalised banners created.
Shortlisted nominees will be expected to attend a teleconference interview on 7 or 8 July.