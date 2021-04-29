You are here: Home - News -

News

Still time to vote in The British Mortgage Awards 2021

by:
  • 29/04/2021
  • 0
Still time to vote in The British Mortgage Awards 2021
There is still time to vote in this year's British Mortgage Awards.

 

Nominations are being accepted in broker, lender and business leader categories including those who work in the conveyancing, buy-to-let and protection sectors. 

If you know an exceptional individual who deserves to be recognised, you can put them forward for a British Mortgage Award using this link: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/british-mortgage-awards/nominate/?pfat=6a01138116814beb8a806c3b558aa3d2

The voting process will close on 4 June. 

Anyone who needs help canvassing for nominations should email lorraine.francisco@ae3media.co.uk to get personalised banners created. 

Shortlisted nominees will be expected to attend a teleconference interview on 7 or 8 July. 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Latest Poll

Are product availability and criteria improving for self-employed borrowers?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Town and city dwellers most satisfied with their local area – L&G

Legal & General and Demos have developed a new Place Satisfaction Index showing that people living in towns and cities...

Close