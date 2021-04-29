Still time to vote in The British Mortgage Awards 2021

There is still time to vote in this year's British Mortgage Awards.

Nominations are being accepted in broker, lender and business leader categories including those who work in the conveyancing, buy-to-let and protection sectors.

If you know an exceptional individual who deserves to be recognised, you can put them forward for a British Mortgage Award using this link: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/british-mortgage-awards/nominate/?pfat=6a01138116814beb8a806c3b558aa3d2

The voting process will close on 4 June.

Anyone who needs help canvassing for nominations should email lorraine.francisco@ae3media.co.uk to get personalised banners created.

Shortlisted nominees will be expected to attend a teleconference interview on 7 or 8 July.