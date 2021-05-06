You are here: Home - News -

News

Adviser caution apparent as ‘soft footprints’ most-searched in April – Knowledge Bank

by:
  • 06/05/2021
  • 0
Adviser caution apparent as ‘soft footprints’ most-searched in April – Knowledge Bank
Mortgage brokers are looking for applications which will have the least impact on their client’s credit score as ‘soft footprints’ were the most searched for criteria in April, said Knowledge Bank.

 

This follows the news that NatWest would no longer produce hard footprints for agreements in principle (AIP) submitted by brokers, unless the case progressed to full application. 

Maximum age at the end of term was the second most-searched criteria for residential brokers, followed by self-employed borrowers with one year’s accounts.  

This was followed by searches for furloughed workers impacted by Covid-19 and the income multiples allowed for affordability. While this was the first time this year searches for furloughed workers did not come top, the results still suggest income constraints are among the top concerns. 

Investment interest in the buy-to-let market remained as ‘first-time landlord,’ and ‘first-time buyer,’ were second and fourth most-searched terms. 

‘Lending to limited companies,’ was the most sought-after criteria, while ‘requirement to be a homeowner,’ came in third. 

In the equity release market, ‘medically enhanced lifetime mortgage,’ was the most-searched, making it the first time the term made the top five since April 2019. 

For brokers dealing with bridging cases, ‘maximum loan to value,’ and ‘regulated bridging,’ were the top terms. 

Matthew Corker, operations director at Knowledge Bank, said: “The soft footprint searches show brokers are treading carefully when making applications for clients.  

This might be as a result of the economic divide, with some clients struggling financially and wanting to avoid damaging their credit scores further. It may also be due to the increase in buyers rushing to buy a property and looking to secure a mortgage in principle quickly so they can make firm offers.  

He added: “The two-speed rental market is gathering momentum with continued interest from new landlords and even those new to the property market completely.

Those looking to invest will probably be looking outside of the capital as rents outside of London continue to increase rapidly.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Latest Poll

Are product availability and criteria improving for self-employed borrowers?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Brokers see little sign of mortgage improvement for self-employed borrowers

Mortgage brokers say product choice and criteria for self-employed borrowers is not improving as banks remain tight lipped over when...

Close