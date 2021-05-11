You are here: Home - News -

News

Mortgage Brain deepens partnership with Harpenden BS; Twenty7Tec completes Apply integration with Accord

by:
  • 11/05/2021
  • 0
Mortgage Brain deepens partnership with Harpenden BS; Twenty7Tec completes Apply integration with Accord
Technology firm Mortgage Brain has extended its partnership with Harpenden Building Society to provide the criteria pages on its intermediary-facing website.

The pages break down the mutual’s lending criteria for both its residential and buy-to-let product ranges and offer filters ranging from the age of the borrower at application, to details about the property such as its acreage and whether it is being purchased at auction.

Criteria can be filtered based on a host of categories and topics, while there is also a dynamic search function meaning that potential criteria results are presented as the broker types.

The two businesses have already collaborated on the design of an affordability calculator for the lender’s intermediary website.

Craig Middleton, mortgage sales and distribution manager at Harpenden Building Society, said: “The new criteria pages are a fantastic addition to our intermediary website and will undoubtedly make it much easier for brokers to establish whether we can help with their client.”

Neil Wyatt, sales and marketing director at Mortgage Brain, (pictured) added: “We have always been clear about our determination to streamline the mortgage process and make it more efficient.

“Over the last year Mortgage Brain has embarked on a host of collaborations with forward-thinking lenders, putting our mortgage technology expertise to use in new and innovative ways which provide tangible benefits to brokers and their clients.”

 

Twenty7Tec completes Apply integration with Accord 

Twenty7Tec has completed an Apply integration with Accord allowing users of CloudTwenty7 to submit applications to the lender without re-keying. 

For this integration, Twenty7Tec has implemented IRESS Lender Connect software, which Accord is using to transfer data into its intermediary portal.  

Users of CloudTwenty7 will be able to complete a decision in principle with Accord on the CloudTwenty7 platform with customer data which has already been captured. The information will then be passed on to Accord’s portal and submitted to the lender.  

The integration with Accord is now in pilot with Mortgage Advice Bureau and Connells Group, with a plan to roll it out further to all CloudTwenty7 users in Q2. 

James Tucker, CEO of Twenty7Tec, said: “We have been working with Jeremy and the team at Accord for some time now, jointly developing solutions for making the process of applying for a mortgage decision simpler, faster and more efficient.  

With this integration, we have achieved just that, and we look forward to rolling this out to all users of CloudTwenty7 shortly. 

Jeremy Duncombe, managing director of Accord Mortgages, said: “We’re really pleased to be integrating this technology with Twenty7Tec as we continue our digital journey to make it easier for brokers to do business with us.  

“This solution, together with our MSO platform, will make a noticeable difference to the amount of time it takes brokers to place cases with us, freeing them up to spend more time with their clients.”   

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Victoria is group editor, Mortgage Solutions and Your Mortgage at AE3 Media. Previous titles include editor of What Mortgage and Credit Today and a stint freelancing for various titles, including The Guardian, Which? and Money.co.uk

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Latest Poll

Are product availability and criteria improving for self-employed borrowers?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Bill to ‘modernise’ planning outlined in Queen’s speech

The government will introduce laws to update the planning system and allow for the building of more homes, the Queen...

Close