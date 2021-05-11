Mortgage Brain deepens partnership with Harpenden BS; Twenty7Tec completes Apply integration with Accord

Technology firm Mortgage Brain has extended its partnership with Harpenden Building Society to provide the criteria pages on its intermediary-facing website.

The pages break down the mutual’s lending criteria for both its residential and buy-to-let product ranges and offer filters ranging from the age of the borrower at application, to details about the property such as its acreage and whether it is being purchased at auction.

Criteria can be filtered based on a host of categories and topics, while there is also a dynamic search function meaning that potential criteria results are presented as the broker types.

The two businesses have already collaborated on the design of an affordability calculator for the lender’s intermediary website.

Craig Middleton, mortgage sales and distribution manager at Harpenden Building Society, said: “The new criteria pages are a fantastic addition to our intermediary website and will undoubtedly make it much easier for brokers to establish whether we can help with their client.”

Neil Wyatt, sales and marketing director at Mortgage Brain, (pictured) added: “We have always been clear about our determination to streamline the mortgage process and make it more efficient.

“Over the last year Mortgage Brain has embarked on a host of collaborations with forward-thinking lenders, putting our mortgage technology expertise to use in new and innovative ways which provide tangible benefits to brokers and their clients.”

Twenty7Tec completes Apply integration with Accord

Twenty7Tec has completed an Apply integration with Accord allowing users of CloudTwenty7 to submit applications to the lender without re-keying.

For this integration, Twenty7Tec has implemented IRESS Lender Connect software, which Accord is using to transfer data into its intermediary portal.

Users of CloudTwenty7 will be able to complete a decision in principle with Accord on the CloudTwenty7 platform with customer data which has already been captured. The information will then be passed on to Accord’s portal and submitted to the lender.

The integration with Accord is now in pilot with Mortgage Advice Bureau and Connells Group, with a plan to roll it out further to all CloudTwenty7 users in Q2.

James Tucker, CEO of Twenty7Tec, said: “We have been working with Jeremy and the team at Accord for some time now, jointly developing solutions for making the process of applying for a mortgage decision simpler, faster and more efficient.

“With this integration, we have achieved just that, and we look forward to rolling this out to all users of CloudTwenty7 shortly.”

Jeremy Duncombe, managing director of Accord Mortgages, said: “We’re really pleased to be integrating this technology with Twenty7Tec as we continue our digital journey to make it easier for brokers to do business with us.

“This solution, together with our MSO platform, will make a noticeable difference to the amount of time it takes brokers to place cases with us, freeing them up to spend more time with their clients.”