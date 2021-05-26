You are here: Home - News -

Rewind Wednesday – The Buy to Let Online Forum 2021

  • 26/05/2021
This year’s Buy to Let Online Forum took place in April, covering a range of topics including technology, climate change and complex properties.

 

Mortgage Solutions has exclusively released the video presentations from the day. To watch our raft of expert speakers, click here. 

Overviews of the day’s sessions and speakers are below: 

 

Buy-to-let market overview 

How has the UK buy-to-let market been impacted by the pandemic? How have landlords and lenders reacted, where do the opportunities lie now and how should advisers be positioning themselves to best cater for landlord clients? 

Phil Rickards, head of BM Solutions 

  

The lie of the land for landlords: 2021 and beyond 

What are the key regulatory and fiscal changes coming up that both landlords and intermediaries need to be aware of? And where do the best opportunities now lie in this sector? 

Jason Wilde, national sales manager, Paragon 

  

In good company 

A look at company buy to let, exploding the myths, identifying opportunities where you might see challenges and offering practical tips for placing tricky cases. 

Matt McCullough, national sales manager, Aldermore  

  

Discussion panel 

Industry experts discuss a range of current issues of interest to the buy-to-let broker, giving both the lender and adviser perspective. 

Steve Cox, chief commercial officer, Fleet Mortgages, Phil Rickards, head of BM Solutions and Jane Simpson, TBMC 

  

Green homes: The UK housing market and climate change 

A look at the impact the UK housing market is currently having on CO2 emissions and the steps that both lenders and landlords can take to help shape the future of green living for tenants. 

David Whittaker, CEO, Keystone Property Finance 

  

How technology is shaping the future of buy-to-let lending. 

The events of 2020 catapulted the shape of technology in the buy-to-let lending space forward almost 10 years. This session examines the need to further evolve technology in this market, what that means for the future landscape and what lenders are doing to keep ahead of the curve. 

 Andy Virgo, director, buy to let, LendInvest 

  

Understanding HMOs  

An overview of the key differences between a single let and a homes in multiple occupancy (HMO), identifying when a property may need licensing or planning permission and answering the question of why landlords are being drawn to HMOs for their next property investment.  

Alex Witham, business development manager and Bethany Foryszewski, business development manager, Landbay 

  

Look after your landlords  

What are the opportunities for intermediaries to ensure they protect, support and grow their landlord customer base in the short, medium and longer term?  

Ben Williams, corporate relationship manager, Coventry for Intermediaries 

 

