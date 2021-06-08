Accord Mortgages joins Mortgage Brain’s Lendex platform

The platform launched in February this year following a successful pilot, and has Nationwide Building Society, Virgin Money, Coventry Building Society and Platform signed up to the platform so far.

The platform can save mortgage advisers up to 20 minutes per case as it is able to pre-populate data from Mortgage Brain’s CRM or its mortgage sourcing system to the lender’s platform. This allows a decision in principle (DIP) to be made without having to re-enter information.

Accord Mortgages managing director Jeremy Duncombe said: “We’re always looking for ways to improve our systems and processes to make things easier for brokers.

“Our MSO platform, together with Lendex, means placing cases with us will be much more efficient; speeding up the time taken to apply for a decision in principle.”

The platform is currently in pilot with Fluent Mortgages, and Mortgage Brain has said that the number of lenders using its platform will increase to eight in the coming months.

Lendex is integrated with Mortgage Brain’s sourcing solution Mortgage Brain Anywhere and its CRM, The Key. It is available to UK advisers on a standalone user interface so advisers can get multiple DIPs, full mortgage applications, share documentation and track cases with one login.

Mortgage Brain’s sales and marketing director Neil Wyatt said: “We know from the feedback that the time being saved submitting DIPs or carrying out full applications through Lendex is making a tangible difference to the workloads of mortgage advisers across the country.

“At Mortgage Brain we are determined to transform the mortgage process for the better, and the fact that large lenders like Accord are backing innovations like Lendex demonstrates the progress already being made.”