Kuflink hires first BDM in two years

Gurjit Dale (pictured) will report directly to CEO, Narinder Khattoare, and will oversee Kuflink’s key accounts and support growth across the sector in the coming years.

He most recently worked at Proctor & Gamble in a senior sales position. Prior to that he garnered significant mortgage experience at Nationwide Building Society, where he worked as a customer relationship manger and mortgage adviser for around five years.

Khattoare said: “He brings a rounded background to his new role with us having built up experience of the mortgage market as well as working in a totally different channel.

“The success of our peer-to-peer platform means we have more funds to bring to the intermediary sector and with Gurjit’s arrival, we are keen to ensure that brokers are including Kuflink when they are looking for a short-term lending partner and a proposition they can trust.”