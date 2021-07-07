Skipton appoints Harrison head of mortgages with sights set on top 10 lender ranking

Skipton Building Society has appointed Charlotte Harrison as head of mortgage products with an ambition “to see the society realise its ambition to be a top 10 lender.”

She succeeds Alex Beavis who moved to Sesame Bankhall Group as mortgage and later life lending proposition director in May.

Harrison came to Skipton in 2015 as a finance business partner to its distribution team and after three years joined the product team. She is ACCA qualified and has worked in financial services for 15 years.

“I’ve watched the mortgage market evolve over the past few years developing new technologies, products and policies, to support more efficient customer and broker service,” Harrison said.

“I look forward to developing Skipton’s mortgage strategy and seeing the society realise its ambition to be a top 10 lender.

“The mortgage market has brought about day one offers and instant decisioning in recent years. I’d love to see that filter throughout the housing market and I’m excited for Skipton to pioneer some of that change,” she said.

“I look forward to working with networks, clubs and colleagues on developing mortgage products, propositions and pricing.

“I’m passionate about the role our sector can play in greening the housing market and will be exploring how we can support brokers and their clients in building a sustainable future,” Harrison added.