You are here: Home - News -

News

Skipton appoints Harrison head of mortgages with sights set on top 10 lender ranking

by:
  • 07/07/2021
  • 0
Skipton appoints Harrison head of mortgages with sights set on top 10 lender ranking
Skipton Building Society has appointed Charlotte Harrison as head of mortgage products with an ambition “to see the society realise its ambition to be a top 10 lender.”

 

She succeeds Alex Beavis who moved to Sesame Bankhall Group as mortgage and later life lending proposition director in May.

Harrison came to Skipton in 2015 as a finance business partner to its distribution team and after three years joined the product team. She is ACCA qualified and has worked in financial services for 15 years.

“I’ve watched the mortgage market evolve over the past few years developing new technologies, products and policies, to support more efficient customer and broker service,” Harrison said.

“I look forward to developing Skipton’s mortgage strategy and seeing the society realise its ambition to be a top 10 lender.

“The mortgage market has brought about day one offers and instant decisioning in recent years. I’d love to see that filter throughout the housing market and I’m excited for Skipton to pioneer some of that change,” she said.

“I look forward to working with networks, clubs and colleagues on developing mortgage products, propositions and pricing.

“I’m passionate about the role our sector can play in greening the housing market and will be exploring how we can support brokers and their clients in building a sustainable future,” Harrison added.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2021

Sep 23, 2021 to Sep 24, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Mortgage Awards 2021

Oct 07, 2021
Venue – Park Plaza Westminster Bridge

Latest Poll

Will sun and an excess of delayed fun with family and friends bring a summer of service difficulties?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Just’s rollout of fixed penalty equity release should spark all lenders to act – Knight Frank

Equity release lender Just has begun rolling out its fixed early repayment charge lifetime mortgages prompting calls for all lenders...

Close