You are here: Home - News -

News

TSB raises lending to 90 per cent LTV for flats and maisonettes

by:
  • 12/07/2021
  • 0
TSB raises lending to 90 per cent LTV for flats and maisonettes
TSB has increased the maximum loan to value (LTV) limit for flats and maisonettes to 90 per cent.

 

The bank will lend up to £500,000 and new-build properties are exempt from the change. 

TSB initially excluded such flats, maisonettes and new-build properties when it relaunched mortgages for those with a five per cent deposit in April. 

Since then, TSB has only been lending  up to 85 per cent LTV on these properties, while houses and bungalows were eligible for up to 95 per cent LTV.

Under the updated criteria, new-build properties will still be restricted to 80 per cent LTV for purchases and 85 per cent LTV for remortgages with additional borrowing. 

Changes are effective from today. 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2021

Sep 23, 2021 to Sep 24, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Mortgage Awards 2021

Oct 07, 2021
Venue – Park Plaza Westminster Bridge

Latest Poll

Will sun and an excess of delayed fun with family and friends bring a summer of service difficulties?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
finger origami game
Mortgage product choice climbs as rate competition deepens – Moneyfacts

Product choice continued to climb in June, with total mortgages coming to 4,512, and rates on two and five-year fixed...

Close