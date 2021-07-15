You are here: Home - News -

Foundation Home Loans to be acquired by insurer Athene Holding

by:
  • 15/07/2021
Insurance firm Athene Holding has signed agreements to acquire Foundation Home Loans.

 

Athene offers retirement savings annuities and is an affiliate of asset manager Apollo Global Management.

The insurer’s investment into Foundation Home Loans’ mortgages will be managed by Apollo. 

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals. 

George Gee (pictured), commercial director at Foundation Home Loans, said: “Foundation Home Loans is pleased to announce the new ownership, which will allow us to continue to pursue our growth plans and further support our partners in the intermediary mortgage market.   

“The access to Athene’s balance sheet will greatly strengthen and diversify Foundation Home Loans’ sources for funding its lending, providing intermediary partners with even greater confidence in the solutions we offer to their clients.” 

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

