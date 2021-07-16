CHL Mortgages joins MAB lender panel

Specialist buy-to-let (BTL) lender CHL Mortgages has expanded its distribution by joining Mortgage Advice Bureau's (MAB) panel.

Other members on its distribution panel include SimplyBiz Mortgages and New Leaf.

CHL Mortgages’ commercial director Ross Turrell (pictured) said: “Our initial launch has already exceeded our expectations in terms of both business volume and the quality of cases received and so our appointment by MAB will expand upon this encouraging start for the business.”

MAB CEO Peter Brodnicki said: “We’re pleased to welcome CHL Mortgages on board and provide our 1,600 advisers with even more choice. CHL have a fantastic product range and we’re looking forward to working with them closely.”

The intermediary-only specialist BTL lender returned to lending in May this year, opening its closed-book status after 13 years.

It offers a range of products covering houses in multiple occupation, multi-unit freehold blocks, new build, ex-local authority and properties above or adjacent to commercial sites. It will also offer cover on minor adverse and first-time landlords on certain products.

The lender then went on to hire a trio of business development managers and hired former Fleet Mortgages executive Andy Valvona as its national accounts manager.

CHL Mortgages has consequently been added to the lending panels of Dynamo, Tenet, Paradigm and Legal & General Mortgage Club.