Dynamo adds CHL Mortgages to panel

Dynamo has re-added CHL Mortgages to its panel following the lender’s return to the market earlier this year.

Dynamo’s brokers will gain access to CHL Mortgages’ buy-to-let range which is available to individual and portfolio landlords as well as limited companies.

Products cover property types including houses in multiple occupation (HMO), multi-unit blocks (MUBs), new builds and mixed use sites.

In April, CHL Mortgages announced its re-entry into the buy-to-let market after 13 years.

Ross Turrell, commercial director at CHL Mortgages, said: “For a specialist buy-to-let lender like ourselves, adding Dynamo to our distribution is vital and we are delighted to reinstate our partnership and offer our new product range to their advisers so soon after our relaunch.

“The importance of technology enabling an enhanced experience for brokers and customers alike is a vision both our businesses share and we look forward to developing the relationship in the coming weeks, months and years.”

Cat Armstrong (pictured), mortgage club director at Dynamo for Intermediaries, added: “We’re delighted to welcome CHL Mortgages back to the market and to our distribution panel. They have always impressed us with their underwriting and can-do attitude.

“There is certainly an affinity between our two companies and after waiting over a decade, we can’t wait to start working together once again.”

This week, Mortgage Solutions exclusively reported that John Cupis, Openwork’s mortgage director, will quit the network to join Dynamo as managing director later this year.