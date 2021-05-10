You are here: Home - News -

CHL Mortgages hires former Fleet manager and trio of BDMs

by:
  • 10/05/2021
CHL Mortgages has begun re-building its sales team after its return to buy-to-let lending with the appointment of a national accounts manager and a trio of business development managers (BDM).

 

Andy Valvona has stepped into the role of national accounts manager. Valvona’s career in financial services spans more than three decades and among his roles he spent almost three years in the same position at rival specialist lender Fleet Mortgages.

His role will be to introduce and establish the CHL lending proposition in the broker market.

The three BDMs have all previously worked for CHL. They will initially cover England and Wales between them.

Andrea Gizzy will cover London, Midlands and the North, Daniel Watson will cover the South and South West and Paul Flude will cover the South East and East Anglia.

Ross Turrell (pictured), commercial director, CHL Mortgages, said: “When building a new team, it’s vital to get the right people in the right roles. We have taken our time to ensure that we have recruited a team with the appropriate credentials who fully understand the ethos of the company.

“Andy is well known, vastly experienced and highly regarded across the intermediary mortgage market. His experience and connections will ensure that we build key strategic partnerships from the outset and establish CHL Mortgages as a real force within the specialist buy-to-let sector.”

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

