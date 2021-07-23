You are here: Home - News -

News

NatWest sells Ulster Bank mortgage book in ongoing withdrawal from Ireland

by:
  • 23/07/2021
  • 0
NatWest sells Ulster Bank mortgage book in ongoing withdrawal from Ireland
NatWest Group has reached a non-binding agreement to dispose of a book of non-tracker mortgages and other assets from its Irish operation Ulster Bank to Permanent TSB in Ireland.

 

The deal includes €7.6bn of loans, the majority being non-tracker mortgages, as well as micro SME loans, an asset finance business and 25 out of 88 Ulster Bank branches. About 500 to 600 staff are expected to transfer according to the agreement.

“There is no immediate change for Ulster Bank customers”, the group statement said.

In return, NatWest will receive cash and a 20 per cent stake in PTSB.

Alison Rose, NatWest Group chief executive, (pictured) said: “In line with our strategy of a phased withdrawal from the Republic of Ireland, this is a significant update in the form of a non-binding memorandum of understanding with PTSB.

“It builds on the recently announced sale of the majority of Ulster Bank’s commercial banking business to Allied Irish Bank,” Rose added.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2021

Sep 23, 2021 to Sep 24, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Mortgage Awards 2021

Oct 07, 2021
Venue – Park Plaza Westminster Bridge

Latest Poll

When should lenders start considering the removal of pandemic-based criteria?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Newcastle Building Society launches First Homes mortgages

Newcastle Building Society has today launched its range of 95 per cent loan to value (LTV) mortgages available under the...

Close