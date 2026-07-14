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Complex Buy To Let

Together targets portfolio landlords amid shift away from individual property loans

Together targets portfolio landlords amid shift away from individual property loans
Tania Ahmed
Written By:
Posted:
July 14, 2026
Updated:
July 14, 2026
The specialist lender has launched a lower-rate proposition for buy-to-let (BTL) landlords seeking more than £1m of finance as landlords increasingly seek portfolio-level solutions.

The proposition is available to portfolio landlords with two or more properties and offers rates lower than its standard BTL range.

Together said landlords had faced rising rates, higher tax pressures and the impact of the Renters’ Rights Act in recent years, which had prompted greater interest in portfolio restructuring.

First charge rates start at 4.69% for a two-year fixed mortgage, while second charge products are priced at 25 basis points (bps) above first charge equivalents.

The proposition is available across first and second charge BTL products on loans above £1m. Second charge rates are available for portfolio landlords at 25bps above first charge, with lender arrangement fees on a sliding scale.

The firm, which has an £8.4bn loan book, said enquiries relating to structured finance and portfolio optimisation had increased.

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Together said landlords would benefit from a single affordability assessment, one monthly direct debit, one maturity date and one personal guarantee across the portfolio.

Russell Anderson (pictured), chief strategy director, said: “We know from the feedback that we’ve had from brokers that landlords are proactively seeking innovative ways to maximise future opportunities, moving away from individual property loans and turning to lenders who can restructure debt at a portfolio level.

“The move is a clear signal to lenders that those able to help with complex financial solutions will be best placed to offer the added levels of support that landlords seek from their finance partner. We’re pleased to launch our new portfolio proposition at a lower rate than our standard BTL products across first and second charges to allow landlords to release equity across their assets to grow their portfolios.”

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