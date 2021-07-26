You are here: Home - News -

News

First-time buyer numbers drop to three-year low outbid by deposit-rich

by:
  • 26/07/2021
  • 0
First-time buyer numbers drop to three-year low outbid by deposit-rich
Affordability pressures bore down on first-time buyers ahead of the first stamp duty holiday deadline in June, according to an Imla report, as other deposit-rich buyers beat them to the punch.

 

The Intermediary Mortgage Lender Association (Imla) Covid update report confirmed the proportion of first-time buyers had dropped to its lowest level since 2017, despite numbers picking up in recent months.

Landlords, those moving home or second home buyers benefited the most from the stamp duty holiday as affordability pressures pushed up the deposit and loan sizes needed to buy properties.

The report said: “By contrast, landlords have taken full advantage of the stamp duty holiday, with more than 12,000 purchases in March, the highest since March 2016.”

Imla estimates that buy to let’s share of industry net lending grew to about a third in the first quarter, its strongest showing for four years. The trade body added that 2021 will be the best year for buy-to-let lending since 2016, with £13bn of house purchase buy-to-let lending.

Landlords have also benefited from strong rental demand away from London, but rents in the capital are the most affordable for a decade.

 

PT versus remo

 

As quicker, easier transactions than remortgages, product transfers leapt in popularity in the first quarter, with a total of 324,200, up from less than 290,000 a year earlier.

The report said: “While large numbers of maturing products in the second half may slow this trend, it is clear that the current frenetic housing market conditions favour product transfers, as they can be carried out without the need for mortgage advice, valuation or conveyancing.

The trade body also observed that the current buoyant conditions in the UK housing market primarily reflect a shift in household demand prompted by the Covid pandemic, rather than the temporary stamp duty holiday. It said that while the tax break has distorted the market, it does make it likely that conditions and inflation will settle down later this year.

“But, with much buyer demand coming from older and equity-rich homeowners, there is little reason to expect a sharp reversal in sentiment or activity,” added the trade body.

 

Lending projections

The intermediary trade body has also revised its gross mortgage lending prediction upwards to £285bn, the highest figure since the market record of £362bn in 2007, but revised it down from £286bn to £280bn in 2022.

Kate Davies, executive director, IMLA said: “Following a difficult period in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, it is very encouraging to see yet another positive prediction for the remainder of 2021. Our findings forecast that 2021 will see the highest level of mortgage lending since 2007 and, with a combination of Government support helping to underpin new purchases and a bumper year for product maturities, we expect this high demand to continue.”

Find the full report and previous publications here.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Victoria is group editor, Mortgage Solutions and Your Mortgage at AE3 Media. Previous titles include editor of What Mortgage and Credit Today and a stint freelancing for various titles, including The Guardian, Which? and Money.co.uk

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2021

Sep 23, 2021 to Sep 24, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Mortgage Awards 2021

Oct 07, 2021
Venue – Park Plaza Westminster Bridge

Latest Poll

When should lenders start considering the removal of pandemic-based criteria?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Fraudulent unauthorised adviser gets four years for stealing client money

Disgraced financial adviser Ian Hudson has been sentenced to four years in prison for fraudulent trading, advising on investments and...

Close