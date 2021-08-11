You are here: Home - News -

News

Virgin Money cuts residential and BTL rates by up to 0.88 per cent

by:
  • 11/08/2021
  • 0
Virgin Money cuts residential and BTL rates by up to 0.88 per cent
Virgin Money is making sweeping rate cuts of up to 0.88 per cent to across its mortgage ranges.

 

Rate reductions have been made to its remortgage, purchase, residential, greener mortgage and buy-to-let (BTL) ranges.

On the BTL side six product rates have been cut; its three-year fixed rate at 75 per cent LTV will be cut by 0.88 per cent to 1.85 per cent.

Other cuts in its BTL range include a 0.19 per cent reduction to its three-year fixed rate at 65 per cent LTV to 1.52 per cent, and a 0.16 per cent rate decrease to its two and three-year fixed rate at 75 per cent LTV to 1.53 per cent apiece.

On the remortgage side, its five-year fixed rate at 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) has been reduced from 1.29 per cent to 1.22 per cent.

Both its two-year and five-year fixed rate remortgage products at 80 per cent LTV have been cut by 0.06 per cent and 0.11 per cent respectively. The rate for the two-year fixed rate now stands at 1.58 per cent and the five-year fixed rate is now 1.84 per cent.

All the remortgage products come with a £1,495 fee.

In its purchase range, its five-year fixed rate at 80 per cent LTV has gone from 1.99 per cent to 1.89 per cent, whilst it two and five-year fixed rate at 85 per cent LTV have decreased by 0.05 per cent to 1.88 per cent and 2.28 per cent respectively.

Significant cuts have also been made to its two and three-year fixed rate at 90 per cent LTV, which have both decreased from 2.99 per cent to 2.59 per cent.

In the lender’s greener mortgage range around four products have been cut, with its two-year fixed rate at 65 per cent LTV falling from from 1.69 per cent to 0.94 per cent.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2021

Sep 23, 2021 to Sep 24, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Mortgage Awards 2021

Oct 07, 2021
Venue – Park Plaza Westminster Bridge

Latest Poll

When should lenders start considering the removal of pandemic-based criteria?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Santander reduces high LTV rates; TSB introduces tracker and shared equity deals

Santander has cut rates on high loan to value (LTV) mortgages by up to 0.33 per cent.

Close