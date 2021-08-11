Virgin Money cuts residential and BTL rates by up to 0.88 per cent

Virgin Money is making sweeping rate cuts of up to 0.88 per cent to across its mortgage ranges.

Rate reductions have been made to its remortgage, purchase, residential, greener mortgage and buy-to-let (BTL) ranges.

On the BTL side six product rates have been cut; its three-year fixed rate at 75 per cent LTV will be cut by 0.88 per cent to 1.85 per cent.

Other cuts in its BTL range include a 0.19 per cent reduction to its three-year fixed rate at 65 per cent LTV to 1.52 per cent, and a 0.16 per cent rate decrease to its two and three-year fixed rate at 75 per cent LTV to 1.53 per cent apiece.

On the remortgage side, its five-year fixed rate at 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) has been reduced from 1.29 per cent to 1.22 per cent.

Both its two-year and five-year fixed rate remortgage products at 80 per cent LTV have been cut by 0.06 per cent and 0.11 per cent respectively. The rate for the two-year fixed rate now stands at 1.58 per cent and the five-year fixed rate is now 1.84 per cent.

All the remortgage products come with a £1,495 fee.

In its purchase range, its five-year fixed rate at 80 per cent LTV has gone from 1.99 per cent to 1.89 per cent, whilst it two and five-year fixed rate at 85 per cent LTV have decreased by 0.05 per cent to 1.88 per cent and 2.28 per cent respectively.

Significant cuts have also been made to its two and three-year fixed rate at 90 per cent LTV, which have both decreased from 2.99 per cent to 2.59 per cent.

In the lender’s greener mortgage range around four products have been cut, with its two-year fixed rate at 65 per cent LTV falling from from 1.69 per cent to 0.94 per cent.