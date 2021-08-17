CHL Mortgages adds TBMC to distribution panel

CHL Mortgages has widened its distribution panel with commercial and buy-to-let (BTL) specialist The Business Mortgage Company (TBMC).

The panel addition will allow the lender to expand its product reach in the intermediary market.

This includes products for first-time landlords, portfolio landlords and limited companies covering a variety of BTL investment vehicles including HMOs, MUFBs, new build, ex-local authority and commercial properties.

TBMC was launched in 1989, is part of Paragon Banking Group, and focuses on BTL and commercial mortgages.

CHL Mortgages’ commercial director Ross Turrell said: “It’s clear that the specialist BTL market is moving at pace and since our launch we have found demand to be incredibly strong. By aligning ourselves with distribution partners like TBMC it enables us to ensure that our proposition is accessible to a wide range of intermediaries.”

He added that TBMC had been a prominent figure in the intermediary market for over 30 years and that this partnership would be for the long-term.

Jane Simpson, TBMC’s managing director, (pictured) added: “CHL has always had an excellent proposition, which is closely aligned to TBMC’s business model. We are thrilled to be working with them again after their long-awaited return to lending and looking forward to exploring the lending opportunities for limited companies, professional landlords and a range of property types.”

CHL Mortgages re-entered BTL lending in May this year, opening its closed-book status after 13 years.

Since then, it has appointed former Fleet Manager and a trio of business development managers and been added to Dynamo, Tenet and MAB’s lending panels.

It has also decreased rates on 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) and 65 per cent LTV products and become a patron of the National Association of Commercial Finance (NACFB).