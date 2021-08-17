You are here: Home - News -

News

CHL Mortgages adds TBMC to distribution panel

by:
  • 17/08/2021
  • 0
CHL Mortgages adds TBMC to distribution panel
CHL Mortgages has widened its distribution panel with commercial and buy-to-let (BTL) specialist The Business Mortgage Company (TBMC).

 

The panel addition will allow the lender to expand its product reach in the intermediary market.

This includes products for first-time landlords, portfolio landlords and limited companies covering a variety of BTL investment vehicles including HMOs, MUFBs, new build, ex-local authority and commercial properties.

TBMC was launched in 1989, is part of Paragon Banking Group, and focuses on BTL and commercial mortgages.

CHL Mortgages’ commercial director Ross Turrell said: “It’s clear that the specialist BTL market is moving at pace and since our launch we have found demand to be incredibly strong. By aligning ourselves with distribution partners like TBMC it enables us to ensure that our proposition is accessible to a wide range of intermediaries.”

He added that TBMC had been a prominent figure in the intermediary market for over 30 years and that this partnership would be for the long-term.

Jane Simpson, TBMC’s managing director, (pictured) added: “CHL has always had an excellent proposition, which is closely aligned to TBMC’s business model. We are thrilled to be working with them again after their long-awaited return to lending and looking forward to exploring the lending opportunities for limited companies, professional landlords and a range of property types.”

CHL Mortgages re-entered BTL lending in May this year, opening its closed-book status after 13 years.

Since then, it has appointed former Fleet Manager and a trio of business development managers and been added to Dynamo, Tenet and MAB’s lending panels.

It has also decreased rates on 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) and 65 per cent LTV products and become a patron of the National Association of Commercial Finance (NACFB).

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2021

Sep 23, 2021 to Sep 24, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Mortgage Awards 2021

Oct 07, 2021
Venue – Park Plaza Westminster Bridge

Latest Poll

When should lenders start considering the removal of pandemic-based criteria?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
ULS conveyancing platform reports Q2 completions up 43 per cent

ULS results showed introducer-solicitor portal, Econveyancer grew instructions by 58 per cent and completions by 43 per cent in the...

Close