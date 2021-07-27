CHL Mortgages joins NACFB as patron

Specialist buy-to-let (BTL) lender CHL Mortgages has become a patron of the National Association of Commercial Finance (NACFB), nearly three months after it returned to lending.

Founded in 1992, the NACFB is an association for commercial finance brokers and lenders which provides professional expertise, helps set industry and regulatory standards and secure engagement from stakeholders to support commercial finance providers and businesses that need it.

The association has around 2,000 commercial finance brokers as members and works with multiple lenders who act as patrons for the organisation.

Being a patron gives lenders access to data on the broker members and allows them to target specific markets and locations.

CHL Mortgages’ commercial director Ross Turrell (pictured) said: “Becoming a patron of the NACFB was high on the agenda when we planned our return to the buy-to-let market and now seems like an opportune time to officially cement this after a hugely successful first few months and our processes firmly bedded in.

“CHL’s proposition is all about competitive pricing and broad criteria, aligned with a modern digital infrastructure to create a positive experience with tangible benefits for our intermediary partners.”

NACFB’s chair Paul Goodman said: “The association looks to partner only with lenders which can add value to our membership and who are doing their bit to keep moving Britain forward.

“CHL Mortgages’ offering is a good fit for our members, particularly those looking to source solutions for clients with specialist buy-to-let financing requirements.”

CHL Mortgages returned to buy-to-let lending in May this year, opening its closed-book status after 13 years.

Since then, it has hired firmer Fleet Manager and a trio of business development managers and been added to Dynamo, Tenet and MAB’s lending panels.

It has also decreased rates on 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) and 65 per cent LTV products.