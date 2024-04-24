Moneyfacts brings out market information tool for banks and building societies

Moneyfacts has launched an all-in-one market information tool for senior financial decision-makers at banks and building societies.

Moneyfacts’ Onescreen provides financial market data from the London Stock Exchange, such as interest rate swaps, gilt yields, money market and daily SONIA rates, along with Moneyfacts benchmarks.

The latter covers daily average rates for mortgages and savings, along with access to Moneyfacts Risk, Availability and Demand data.

Key market indicators, including exchanges rates, commodities, stock markets, economic and housing, are also included.

The company said that the tool was “designed at an affordable price point for senior financial decision-makers in banks and building societies who need to know where the market is heading”.

John Woods, founder and executive chairman at Moneyfacts Group plc, said: “Moneyfacts Onescreen has been designed for banks and building societies that don’t have access to expensive trading terminals but need to know where the market is heading. Demand for demonstrations to see the power of the new Moneyfacts Onescreen is already high.”

Earlier this month, Moneyfacts reported that buy-to-let (BTL) product availability had stabilised.