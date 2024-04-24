Moneyfacts brings out market information tool for banks and building societies

Moneyfacts has launched an all-in-one market information tool for senior financial decision-makers at banks and building societies.
Moneyfacts’ Onescreen provides financial market data from the London Stock Exchange, such as interest rate swaps, gilt yields, money market and daily SONIA rates, along with Moneyfacts benchmarks.
The latter covers daily average rates for mortgages and savings, along with access to Moneyfacts Risk, Availability and Demand data.
Key market indicators, including exchanges rates, commodities, stock markets, economic and housing, are also included.
The company said that the tool was “designed at an affordable price point for senior financial decision-makers in banks and building societies who need to know where the market is heading”.
John Woods, founder and executive chairman at Moneyfacts Group plc, said: “Moneyfacts Onescreen has been designed for banks and building societies that don’t have access to expensive trading terminals but need to know where the market is heading. Demand for demonstrations to see the power of the new Moneyfacts Onescreen is already high.”
Earlier this month, Moneyfacts reported that buy-to-let (BTL) product availability had stabilised.
Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course.
She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021.
In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business.
She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023.
Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum.
In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.