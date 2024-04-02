You are here: Home - News -

News

Mortgage approvals rise 8% – BoE

by:
  • 02/04/2024
  • 0
Mortgage approvals rise 8% – BoE
House purchase mortgage approvals rose by 8% to 60,400 in February, according to the Bank of England (BoE).

Remortgage approvals rose 22% from 30,900 to 37,700 month-on-month.

Homeowners borrowed £1.5bn of net mortgage debt in February compared to £1.1bn in January.

The average interest rate on newly drawn mortgages fell by 29 basis points to 4.9% compared to the previous month.

Simon Gammon, managing partner at Knight Frank Finance, said: “The recovery in housing market activity is taking hold despite an uncertain start to the year for mortgage rates. Hotter-than-expected inflation data in January and February prompted a few lenders to notch up mortgage rates, which knocked sentiment, but not enough to kill the market’s momentum.”

Inflation rose by 3.4% in February. As inflation continues to exceed the BoE’s 2% target, the bank voted to keep the base rate at 5.25%.

The average two- and five-year fixed rates, meanwhile, remain stable at 5.8% and 5.38% respectively, according to Moneyfacts.

“More dovish tones from the Bank of England at the March meeting will underpin more increases in lending during the months ahead,” said Gammon. “And I wouldn’t be surprised to see approvals for house purchase moving above the 70,000 mark we were seeing during 2019 a little later this year.”

“Speculation over when the first base rate cut will arrive is giving consumers the confidence to act,” he added.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

Apr 24, 2024
Toughsheet Community Stadium, Bolton

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

Apr 25, 2024
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

May 01, 2024
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Where is stamp duty reform most needed?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.