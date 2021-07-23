CHL Mortgages reduces rates; Precise Mortgages releases larger loan products and raises LTV

CHL Mortgages has decreased rates on its 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) products by up to 0.15 per cent.

The five-year fixed option for individuals and limited companies will now begin at 3.10 per cent, down from 3.25 per cent.

Its two-year fixed deal for individuals and limited companies now stands at 3.15 per cent, a decrease from 3.30 per cent, and the five-year fixed rate with a one per cent arrangement fee has gone from 3.45 per cent to 3.30 per cent.

Its two-year fixed product for houses in multiple occupation (HMO) and multi-unit freehold block (MUFB) borrowing will start from 3.39 per cent, a reduction of 0.15 per cent.

The lender’s five-year fixed rate for HMO and MUFB at 75 per cent LTV has decreased from 3.64 per cent to 3.48 per cent.

Its five-year fix for HMO and MUFB borrowers at 75 per cent LTV with a one per cent arrangement fee is now priced at 3.68 per cent.

The lender has also reduced the arrangement fee for its five-year fix for individuals and limited companies at 65 per cent LTV to one per cent.

The interest coverage ratio will start at 125 per cent of the mortgage payment and is calculated at payrate for all five-year fixed purchase and remortgage products.

CHL Mortgages’ commercial director Ross Turrell (pictured) said: “We’ve seen positive movement in the markets with long-term swap rates improving and so have moved quickly to pass these savings onto landlords through our intermediary partners.

“The buy-to-let marketplace is hugely competitive and it’s important to outline our product and service values on an ongoing basis. Passing on these savings – alongside no loading on our valuation fees – demonstrates our commitment to promoting transparency throughout our proposition. Attributes we will continue to build on in H2 2021.”

Precise Mortgages brings in larger loan products and raises BTL limits

Precise Mortgages has reintroduced its maximum 80 per cent LTV limit to buy-to-let lending and brought out a pair of limited edition larger loan products.

The 80 per cent LTV limit applies to two and five-year fixed mortgages, with rates starting from 3.79 per cent, a two per cent product fee and a refund of valuation fee.

The lender has also brought out two limited edition five-year fixed products aimed at customers searching for larger loan sizes.

Rates start at 3.34 per cent and a product fee of £1,995 is applicable for loans between £200,000 and £500,000. The fee for loans between £500,000 and £1m stands at 0.5 per cent.

The BTL range also permits top slicing on personal ownership, limited company, portfolio and HMO applicants, which allows them to use surplus portfolio or disposable income as proof of resilience against financial stress.

Precise Mortgages also allows landlords up to 20 BTL mortgages with a combined value of £10m.

Precise Mortgages’ group sales director Adrian Moloney said: “As a leading specialist lender, we’re pleased to reintroduce up to 80 per cent buy-to-let LTV limits which are designed to offer increased product choice for landlords.

“We’re also pleased to be able to support the larger loan market by offering landlords a choice between a fixed fee product for loans up to £500,000, which may appeal to those with a limited company set-up, or a low percentage fee product for loans up to £1m.”