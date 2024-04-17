You are here: Home - News -

News

CHL Mortgages introduces 3.5% product fee

by:
  • 17/04/2024
  • 0
CHL Mortgages introduces 3.5% product fee
Specialist buy-to-let (BTL) lender CHL Mortgages has added 3.5% product fee options to mortgages across all loan-to-value (LTV) bands.

This has been added to CHL Mortgages’ 2%, 3%, 5% and 7% fee options at the 55%, 65%, 70% and 75% LTV tiers. 

CHL Mortgages’ rates begin at 3.2% for a standard BTL mortgage, while rates for houses in multiple occupation (HMO) and multi-unit freehold block (MUFB) products start at 3.22%. 

These headline rates apply to the two-year fix up to 55% LTV with a 7% product fee. 

Across the lender’s five-year fixed rates, pricing starts at 4.55% for a standard BTL deal or 4.62% for an HMO/MUFB product. 

The interest coverage ratio (ICR) is calculated at the pay rate across the lender’s five-year fixes, while this is 5.5% or the pay rate plus 2% for two-year fixes, whichever is higher. 

Ross Turrell (pictured), commercial director at CHL Mortgages, said: “The rollercoaster of swap rates continues with the five-year fixed swap once again breaching 4%.

“With pressure on the ICR calculation, we are seeing more demand for subsidised lower rates and have broadened our range with a midpoint fee option.” 

 

Product readjustments

CHL Mortgages has made a few changes to its range, including the reduction of rates last month.

It also recently expanded its offering to include the 55% LTV tier and brought back five-year fixes.

 

Interested in the BTL market? Mortgage Solutions is holding a series of BTL forum events across England and Wales in April and May. To find out more, click here: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/buy-let-market-forum-2/?btl2024source=pressrelease 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the deputy editor at Mortgage Solutions and commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions. She has nearly eight years of experience in the B2B publishing market, having previously covered the hospitality, retail, pet, accounting and jewellery sectors. Shekina has worked for Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions for almost five years. Here, she covers the market’s breaking news stories, engages with professionals in the sector, and oversees any commercially agreed content in partnership with mortgage-related companies. This includes presenting webinars and hosting roundtable discussions on developing themes in the mortgage sector. She is an NCTJ-trained journalist and was nominated for the Headline Money Awards Mortgage Journalist of the Year in 2021. In her spare time, Shekina likes to read, travel, listen to music and socialise with friends. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

Apr 24, 2024
Toughsheet Community Stadium, Bolton

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

Apr 25, 2024
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

May 01, 2024
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Are you selling more protection business since this time last year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.