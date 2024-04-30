You are here: Home - News -

News

Mortgage approvals rise to highest level since September 2022

by:
  • 30/04/2024
  • 0
Mortgage approvals rise to highest level since September 2022
Mortgage approvals for house purchases increased from 60,500 in February to 61,300 in March, the highest number recorded since September 2022.

Purchase approvals continued their upward trajectory following an 8% rise between January and February.

Approvals for remortgaging to a different lender decreased from 37,700 to 34,200 in March after a 22% increase the month before.

Meanwhile, the average interest rate paid on newly drawn mortgages decreased by 17 basis points to 4.73% in March, which follows a fall of 29 basis points the previous month, according to the Bank of England’s Money and Credit statistics.

 

March jump in mortgage lending 

It was positive news for gross mortgage lending growth too.

New mortgage lending rose from £18.6bn in February to £20.1bn in March, the highest amount since February 2023.

Mark Harris, chief executive of mortgage broker SPF Private Clients, said: “Mortgage approvals for new purchases rose again to their highest level as lower mortgage rates boosted borrower affordability and confidence. Our brokers have seen an increase in activity and enquiries.

“Remortgaging numbers decreased, perhaps as borrowers chose to stick with their existing lender and do a product transfer rather than go through the additional hassle of remortgaging to another lender.”

 

Swap rates tick up

Harris noted that although the average interest rate paid on newly drawn mortgages fell, swap rates have subsequently risen and lenders have repriced upwards.

Gareth Lewis, managing director of property lender MT Finance, said: “Even if rates do creep up a little, this shouldn’t have too negative an impact, as confidence in house prices and where we are going to be from a rate environment [perspective] is unlikely to suppress too much optimism.

“When the sun comes out, people are far more positive, so while mortgage rates are edging upwards, this is unlikely to have such a negative impact as it would have done in, say, December.

“Businesses are also borrowing, which is a good sign, as lenders are confident that their propositions are sustainable.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

May 01, 2024
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

May 02, 2024
Select Car Leasing Stadium, Reading

The British Specialist Lending Awards 2024

May 16, 2024
Hilton London Bankside

Latest Poll

Are you selling more protection business since this time last year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/