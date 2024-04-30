You are here: Home - News -

News

Around 50,000 rental properties needed to return to pre-pandemic levels – Rightmove

by:
  • 30/04/2024
  • 0
Around 50,000 rental properties needed to return to pre-pandemic levels – Rightmove
Approximately 50,000 rental properties are needed to return the supply of rental homes to pre-pandemic levels, a report has found.

According to a report from Rightmove, the number of available rental properties is 11% up on last year, but is more than a quarter below 2019 levels.

The firm noted that the number of people looking for a rental home is 17% lower than last year, however, potential tenants are 54% above pre-pandemic figures.

Rightmove said that the number of enquiries for a rental property had reached 13, a fall from 19 this time last year, but triple the figure in March 2019.

 

Average rental price hits record high for 17th consecutive time

The report stated that the average advertised rent of new properties coming onto the market had hit a 17th consecutive record, with rents outside of London reaching £1,291 per calendar month.

Average rental prices outside London are 8.5% up on a year ago, which has slightly slowed from the 9.2% annual change in the prior quarter.

Within London, average advertised rents reached a new record of £2,633 per calendar month, which is £2 higher than the previous record.

Average rents in the UK are 5.3% higher than last year, which is significantly less than the peak of 16.1% annual growth in Q3 2023.

Rightmove said that the proportion of rental properties that see a fall in price is 22%, an increase from 16% this time last year and the highest since 2019, which came to 23%.

The report stated that this suggests that more landlords are having to cut their advertised rent to “meet the affordability of their local market”.

This is especially noticeable at the top of the property market, with a third of top-of-the-ladder properties seeing a reduction, which is a record for this time of year since 2012.

Tim Bannister, Rightmove’s director of property science, said: “The rental market is no longer at peak boiling point, but it remains at a very hot simmer. Looking at data across the whole market, we can see some slow improvements for tenants with more choice, and competition with other tenants slowly starting to ease.

“However, tenants may not feel the benefit of some of these improvements in their local market, as the balance between supply and demand remains so far from pre-pandemic levels. The fact that, even with some improvements to the level of supply, we are still nearly 50,000 properties behind the pre-pandemic market is a stark reminder that the industry needs more good-quality rental homes, and we need to encourage investment from landlords to provide them.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course. She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021. In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business. She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023. Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum. In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

May 01, 2024
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

May 02, 2024
Select Car Leasing Stadium, Reading

The British Specialist Lending Awards 2024

May 16, 2024
Hilton London Bankside

Latest Poll

Are you selling more protection business since this time last year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.