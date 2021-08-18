You are here: Home - News -

News

Inflation drops amid clothes and shoe price cuts

by: Emma Lunn
  • 18/08/2021
  • 0
Inflation drops amid clothes and shoe price cuts
The consumer prices index (CPI) rose by two per cent in the 12 months to July 2021, down from 2.5 per cent to June, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

 

The rate fell to the Bank of England’s two per cent inflation target, after being higher for two months in a row. On a monthly basis, CPI was unchanged in July 2021, compared with a rise of 0.4 per cent in July 2020.

The ONS said that in 2021, price rises in transport were largely offset by price falls for clothing and footwear, and a variety of recreational goods. In 2020, the main upward contributions to the monthly rate came from transport, recreation and culture, and restaurants and hotels.

The consumer prices index including owner occupiers’ housing costs (CPIH) rose by 2.1 per cent in the 12 months to July 2021, down from 2.4 per cent in the 12 months to June. The ONS said the largest upward contribution to the CPIH 12-month inflation rate came from transport which rose 0.85 percentage points.

 

Why inflation has fallen

We were always going to see some downwards pressure this month, because this time last year, when the economy reopened, the ONS started being able to measure prices for the things it had been estimating for months – like flights and hotel stays. As a result, we saw an artificial bump in prices.

Sarah Coles, personal finance analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “We’re seeing this bump feed into the 2020 figures, which automatically depresses inflation over the past 12 months. This isn’t going to be a lasting effect, because from this point onwards we’ll be comparing two sets of data where prices were collected more normally.

“A shift in seasonal fashion sales has also fed into the figures. This year, the summer sales came slightly later than usual, because lockdown depressed prices in the first two months of the year and retailers have been making up for lost time ever since. However, discounts started in earnest in July. Last year, retailers discounted throughout the first lockdown to shift stock from shuttered shops, which meant fewer discounts in the summer.”

Derrick Dunne, CEO of You Asset Management, added: “Much to the relief of monetary policy-makers, the UK’s red-hot price inflation has somewhat cooled for the first time since February, with a notable drop in the CPI from 2.5 per cent in June to two per cent in July. But although this undoubtedly eases pressure on the Bank of England, its economists will know that this is merely a recess, not a reversal. Despite the drop, we have not passed the peak.

“Consumer appetite may well have calmed a little since the frenzy surrounding ‘Freedom Day’ in June, but summer sales were a driving factor: the largest downward contributions in July came from recreation and culture followed by clothing and footwear. Nevertheless, demand in general remains strong, and as society slowly restores some normality, there is plenty of potential for further increases.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Emma Lunn

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2021

Sep 23, 2021 to Sep 24, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Mortgage Awards 2021

Oct 07, 2021
Venue – Park Plaza Westminster Bridge

Latest Poll

When should lenders start considering the removal of pandemic-based criteria?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
TMA Club poll finds brokers who lacked technology lost clients in lockdown

A straw poll of mortgage brokers by TMA Club has found that 14 per cent lost a client at the...

Close