Clydesdale Bank cuts rates by 0.28 per cent

The lender has reduced two-year and five-year fixed rates at 80 per cent loan to value (LTV) by up to 0.08 per cent. Its two-year fixed rate at 80 per cent LTV stands at 2.09 per cent, whilst its five-year fixed rate at the same tier is 2.29 per cent.

Clydesdale Bank has also reduced selected 85 per cent LTV two-year and five-year fixed rates by around 0.28 per cent.

Its five-year fixed rate at 85 per cent LTV now starts from 1.8 per cent, whilst its five-year fixed rate starts from 2.25 per cent.

The lender’s exclusive two-year and five-year fixed rate at 90 per cent LTV has fallen by up to 0.2 per cent, with its two-year fixed rate set at 2.25 per cent and its five-year fixed rate pegged at 2.77 per cent.

Clydesdale Bank has made rate reductions to its professional and newly qualified professional between 95 per cent and 90 per cent LTV by 0.1 per cent.

Its two-year fixed rate for professionals at 85 per cent LTV is now 2.1 per cent and its five-year fixed rate is 2.4 per cent.

For newly qualified professionals, its two-year fixed rate at 85 per cent LTV is 2.3 per cent, whilst its five-year fixed rate is 2.6 per cent.