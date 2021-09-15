Michael Gove replaces Robert Jenrick as housing secretary in cabinet reshuffle

Robert Jenrick has been sacked from his post as secretary of state for Housing, Communities and Local Government.

The announcement was made today as part of the extensive cabinet reshuffle which also saw education secretary Gavin Williamson and Justice Secretary Robert Buckland ousted from Ministerial posts.

Jenrick was appointed in July 2019 following the leadership election in June. At the time, he was the youngest serving member of the cabinet aged 37.

He was preceded by Conservative MP James Brokenshire who held the post for a year under Theresa May. Brokenshire replaced Sajid Javid, now health secretary, who served for two years.

Jenrick has overseen a number of changes such as a revision of the shared ownership model to allow the purchase of smaller instalments and updated planning permissions to speed up the development and conversion of new homes.

In a tweet, Jenrick said: “It’s been a huge privilege to serve as secretary of state @mhclg. Thank you to everyone at the department for their hard work, dedication and friendship. I’m deeply proud of all we achieved.

“I will continue to support the prime minister and the government in every way I can.”

Gove appointed

Gove has been transferred from his post as chancellor of the duchy of Lancaster, the Queen’s rural estates, which he was appointed to in July 2019 also following the leadership election.

His role was primarily to oversee the governance of the duchy of Lancaster, but he also had the responsibility of preparing for a no deal Brexit and policy development following the UK’s departure from the European Union.

Gove will continue to oversee constitutional affairs and policy.

He will be the fourth secretary of state for Housing, Communities and Local Government since 2015. In that time, Javid has been the longest serving minister.