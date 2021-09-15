You are here: Home - News -

News

Michael Gove replaces Robert Jenrick as housing secretary in cabinet reshuffle

by:
  • 15/09/2021
  • 0
Michael Gove replaces Robert Jenrick as housing secretary in cabinet reshuffle
Robert Jenrick has been sacked from his post as secretary of state for Housing, Communities and Local Government.

 

The announcement was made today as part of the extensive cabinet reshuffle which also saw education secretary Gavin Williamson and Justice Secretary Robert Buckland ousted from Ministerial posts.

Jenrick was appointed in July 2019 following the leadership election in June. At the time, he was the youngest serving member of the cabinet aged 37. 

He was preceded by Conservative MP James Brokenshire who held the post for a year under Theresa May. Brokenshire replaced Sajid Javid, now health secretary, who served for two years. 

Jenrick has overseen a number of changes such as a revision of the shared ownership model to allow the purchase of smaller instalments and updated planning permissions to speed up the development and conversion of new homes. 

In a tweet, Jenrick said: “It’s been a huge privilege to serve as secretary of state @mhclg. Thank you to everyone at the department for their hard work, dedication and friendship. I’m deeply proud of all we achieved. 

“I will continue to support the prime minister and the government in every way I can.” 

 

Gove appointed

Gove has been transferred from his post as chancellor of the duchy of Lancaster, the Queen’s rural estates, which he was appointed to in July 2019 also following the leadership election.

His role was primarily to oversee the governance of the duchy of Lancaster, but he also had the responsibility of preparing for a no deal Brexit and policy development following the UK’s departure from the European Union.

Gove will continue to oversee constitutional affairs and policy.

He will be the fourth secretary of state for Housing, Communities and Local Government since 2015. In that time, Javid has been the longest serving minister.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2021

Sep 23, 2021 to Sep 24, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Mortgage Awards 2021

Oct 07, 2021
Venue – Park Plaza Westminster Bridge

The British New Homes Mortgage Senate 2021

Oct 14, 2021
Williams F1 Conference Centre

Latest Poll

Has the 60 per cent loan to value price war prompted equity rich clients to call for a mid-contract remortgage?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.