Barclays ups income multiples at 85 per cent LTV

  • 01/10/2021
Barclays has added enhanced income multiples of 5.5 times earnings to its 85 per cent loan to value (LTV) mortgage range.

 

Previously, the LTV cap for 5.5 times income multiples was 80 per cent LTV.

To qualify for the improved multiple on a capital and interest mortgage, at least one applicant must have gross annual income of £75,000 or more, or the two highest earning borrowers must have a combined gross annual income of £100,000 or more.

A further relaxation of income criteria has been applied at 85 per cent LTV for capital repayment mortgages. Borrowers can qualify for an income multiple of five times their earnings if the total combined gross annual income of the two highest earning applicants is £60,000 or more.

Barclays will factor in annual bonus income to its affordability assessment for borrowers who are remortgaging.

A Barclays spokesperson said: “We are making some changes to Barclays mortgages loan-to-income multiples for residential lending. From Friday 1 October new loan-to-income multiples will automatically be applied to mortgage applications.”

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

