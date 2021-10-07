You are here: Home - News -

News

All the winners of the British Mortgage Awards 2021

by:
  • 07/10/2021
  • 0
All the winners of the British Mortgage Awards 2021
The British Mortgage Awards returned as an in-person event at the Park Plaza Westminster, London yesterday.

 

Here are the winners of the night. Congratulations to them all. 

Broker 

Rising Star – Distributor sponsored by Coventry for Intermediaries 

Rebecca Stonebanks, Countrywide 

  

New Build sponsored by Skipton Building Society for Intermediaries 

Louise Jacob, Connells Group 

  

Large Loans sponsored by Leeds Building Society 

Julian Ingall, Coreco Specialist Finance 

  

Later Life Lending sponsored by Hodge 

Mike Hardy, The Equity Release Experts 

  

Buy to Let sponsored by Paragon 

Guy Nyirenda, Coreco 

  

First-time Buyer sponsored by Barclays 

Beth Lyon – Mortgage Advice Bureau – New Homes Mortgages 

  

Complex Credit sponsored by Kent Reliance for Intermediaries 

Jodi Spreadbury, The Mortgage Broker 

  

Protection sponsored by HSBC Life 

Chelsea Warren, Alexander Hall Associates 

  

General Insurance sponsored by Uinsure 

Airen Anderson, Mortgage Advice Bureau 

  

Overall sponsored by Virgin Money 

James Glencross, Alexander Hall Associates 

  

Administrator sponsored by Pepper Money 

Seaneen Parkhouse, Brilliant Solutions 

  

Lender 

Operations/Credit Risk sponsored by Primis Mortgage Network 

Jon Cole, HSBC UK 

  

Telephony Relationship Manager sponsored by The Openwork Partnership 

Marie Jones, Virgin Money 

  

Business Development sponsored by Alexander Hall Associates 

Siobhan Moran, HSBC UK 

  

Head of Sales & National Accounts sponsored by Countrywide Surveying Services 

Nicola Goldie, Virgin Money 

  

Business Leader 

Development & Innovation Advocate sponsored by eConveyancer 

Neil Wyatt, Mortgage Brain 

 

Specialist Distribution sponsored by Precise Mortgages 

Rob Jupp, Brightstar Financial 

 

Surveyor sponsored by Mortgage Brain 

Joe Arnold, Arnold & Baldwin 

 

Conveyancer sponsored by The Exeter 

Alan Young, Optimus 

 

Protection or General Insurance Provider sponsored by PMS 

Craig Brown, Legal & General 

 

Broker (fewer than 10 advisers) sponsored by HSBC UK 

Luke Saint, Mortgage Thoughts 

 

Broker (11 to 50 advisers) sponsored by NatWest Intermediary Solutions 

Dom Scott, Alexander Hall Associates 

  

Broker (over 51 advisers) sponsored by Bank of Ireland for Intermediaries 

John Phillips, Just Mortgages 

  

Mortgage Club sponsored by BM Solutions 

Kevin Roberts, Legal & General Mortgage Club 

 

Network sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries 

Rob Clifford, Stonebridge 

  

Intermediary Lender (less than £5bn gross lending p.a) sponsored by Sesame Bankhall Group 

Charles Morley, Metro Bank 

  

Intermediary Lender (£5bn or more gross lending p.a) sponsored by Mortgage Advice Bureau 

Esther Dijkstra, Lloyds Banking Group 

  

Bharat Sagar Lifetime Achievement Award sponsored by Connells Group 

Mike Jones, non executive director of Mortgage Advice Bureau 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British New Homes Mortgage Senate 2021

Oct 14, 2021
Williams F1 Conference Centre

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2021

Nov 03, 2021
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2021

Nov 04, 2021
Cranmore Park, Birmingham

Latest Poll

With client fairness being prioritised, should lenders still offer brokers and firms exclusive mortgage rates? 

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.