All the winners of the British Mortgage Awards 2021

The British Mortgage Awards returned as an in-person event at the Park Plaza Westminster, London yesterday.

Here are the winners of the night. Congratulations to them all.

Broker

Rising Star – Distributor sponsored by Coventry for Intermediaries

Rebecca Stonebanks, Countrywide

New Build sponsored by Skipton Building Society for Intermediaries

Louise Jacob, Connells Group

Large Loans sponsored by Leeds Building Society

Julian Ingall, Coreco Specialist Finance

Later Life Lending sponsored by Hodge

Mike Hardy, The Equity Release Experts

Buy to Let sponsored by Paragon

Guy Nyirenda, Coreco

First-time Buyer sponsored by Barclays

Beth Lyon – Mortgage Advice Bureau – New Homes Mortgages

Complex Credit sponsored by Kent Reliance for Intermediaries

Jodi Spreadbury, The Mortgage Broker

Protection sponsored by HSBC Life

Chelsea Warren, Alexander Hall Associates

General Insurance sponsored by Uinsure

Airen Anderson, Mortgage Advice Bureau

Overall sponsored by Virgin Money

James Glencross, Alexander Hall Associates

Administrator sponsored by Pepper Money

Seaneen Parkhouse, Brilliant Solutions

Lender

Operations/Credit Risk sponsored by Primis Mortgage Network

Jon Cole, HSBC UK

Telephony Relationship Manager sponsored by The Openwork Partnership

Marie Jones, Virgin Money

Business Development sponsored by Alexander Hall Associates

Siobhan Moran, HSBC UK

Head of Sales & National Accounts sponsored by Countrywide Surveying Services

Nicola Goldie, Virgin Money

Business Leader

Development & Innovation Advocate sponsored by eConveyancer

Neil Wyatt, Mortgage Brain

Specialist Distribution sponsored by Precise Mortgages

Rob Jupp, Brightstar Financial

Surveyor sponsored by Mortgage Brain

Joe Arnold, Arnold & Baldwin

Conveyancer sponsored by The Exeter

Alan Young, Optimus

Protection or General Insurance Provider sponsored by PMS

Craig Brown, Legal & General

Broker (fewer than 10 advisers) sponsored by HSBC UK

Luke Saint, Mortgage Thoughts

Broker (11 to 50 advisers) sponsored by NatWest Intermediary Solutions

Dom Scott, Alexander Hall Associates

Broker (over 51 advisers) sponsored by Bank of Ireland for Intermediaries

John Phillips, Just Mortgages

Mortgage Club sponsored by BM Solutions

Kevin Roberts, Legal & General Mortgage Club

Network sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Rob Clifford, Stonebridge

Intermediary Lender (less than £5bn gross lending p.a) sponsored by Sesame Bankhall Group

Charles Morley, Metro Bank

Intermediary Lender (£5bn or more gross lending p.a) sponsored by Mortgage Advice Bureau

Esther Dijkstra, Lloyds Banking Group

Bharat Sagar Lifetime Achievement Award sponsored by Connells Group

Mike Jones, non executive director of Mortgage Advice Bureau