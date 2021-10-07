All the winners of the British Mortgage Awards 2021

Here are the winners of the night. Congratulations to them all.
Broker
Rising Star – Distributor sponsored by Coventry for Intermediaries
Rebecca Stonebanks, Countrywide
New Build sponsored by Skipton Building Society for Intermediaries
Louise Jacob, Connells Group
Large Loans sponsored by Leeds Building Society
Julian Ingall, Coreco Specialist Finance
Later Life Lending sponsored by Hodge
Mike Hardy, The Equity Release Experts
Buy to Let sponsored by Paragon
Guy Nyirenda, Coreco
First-time Buyer sponsored by Barclays
Beth Lyon – Mortgage Advice Bureau – New Homes Mortgages
Complex Credit sponsored by Kent Reliance for Intermediaries
Jodi Spreadbury, The Mortgage Broker
Protection sponsored by HSBC Life
Chelsea Warren, Alexander Hall Associates
General Insurance sponsored by Uinsure
Airen Anderson, Mortgage Advice Bureau
Overall sponsored by Virgin Money
James Glencross, Alexander Hall Associates
Administrator sponsored by Pepper Money
Seaneen Parkhouse, Brilliant Solutions
Lender
Operations/Credit Risk sponsored by Primis Mortgage Network
Jon Cole, HSBC UK
Telephony Relationship Manager sponsored by The Openwork Partnership
Marie Jones, Virgin Money
Business Development sponsored by Alexander Hall Associates
Siobhan Moran, HSBC UK
Head of Sales & National Accounts sponsored by Countrywide Surveying Services
Nicola Goldie, Virgin Money
Business Leader
Development & Innovation Advocate sponsored by eConveyancer
Neil Wyatt, Mortgage Brain
Specialist Distribution sponsored by Precise Mortgages
Rob Jupp, Brightstar Financial
Surveyor sponsored by Mortgage Brain
Joe Arnold, Arnold & Baldwin
Conveyancer sponsored by The Exeter
Alan Young, Optimus
Protection or General Insurance Provider sponsored by PMS
Craig Brown, Legal & General
Broker (fewer than 10 advisers) sponsored by HSBC UK
Luke Saint, Mortgage Thoughts
Broker (11 to 50 advisers) sponsored by NatWest Intermediary Solutions
Dom Scott, Alexander Hall Associates
Broker (over 51 advisers) sponsored by Bank of Ireland for Intermediaries
John Phillips, Just Mortgages
Mortgage Club sponsored by BM Solutions
Kevin Roberts, Legal & General Mortgage Club
Network sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries
Rob Clifford, Stonebridge
Intermediary Lender (less than £5bn gross lending p.a) sponsored by Sesame Bankhall Group
Charles Morley, Metro Bank
Intermediary Lender (£5bn or more gross lending p.a) sponsored by Mortgage Advice Bureau
Esther Dijkstra, Lloyds Banking Group
Bharat Sagar Lifetime Achievement Award sponsored by Connells Group
Mike Jones, non executive director of Mortgage Advice Bureau