The better the pre-application discussions, the easier it is to process mortgages – Skipton BS

  • 21/10/2021
Brokers should engage with business development managers (BDM) as much as possible before a mortgage application has been submitted to ensure a smooth process.

 

Featuring on Mortgage Solutions’ podcast in association with Skipton Building Society, Jon Rawley, business development manager at the mutual said it was about going “back to basics”.

He added: “The better the pre-application discussions that the broker has with myself or my BDM colleagues, the better the presentation of the application, the easier it is for us to make a quick decision. 

“The broker is always going to have far more knowledge and insight about a client than we may be able to glean from an online application. So, if there are soft facts which would support the loan request, whatever those soft facts might be – assets or savings – then please, brokers, share those with us.” 

Julian Raper, underwriter (SME), added: “The more information the broker can provide us, the easier the underwriting decision will be.” 

He said the mutual had also invested in technology to work alongside its “human touch” such as its automated income verification function. This eliminates the need to submit payslips and bank statements to enable quicker decision making. 

Listen to the podcast below [9.58] featuring Shekina Tuahene, commercial editor of Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions, Jon Rawley, business development manager and Julian Raper, underwriter (SME) at Skipton Building Society.

For intermediary use only.

 

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

