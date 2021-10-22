Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 22/10/2021

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 22/10/2021

 

The Advertising Standards Authority ruling to ban Habito’s April ad for its long-term fixed rate mortgage product also caught your eye.

Mortgage Advice Bureau’s annual conference took place in Birmingham at the ICC this week, with chief executive Peter Brodnicki detailing the company’s focus on lead generation and Goodbody’s chief economist Dermot O’Leary discussing interest rate rises.

Halifax increases LTI to 5.5x income and boosts affordability for nurses

Big banks likely to fill ‘void’ left by Help to Buy

Virgin Money partners with Hometrack to identify back book risk from climate change

Older homeowners see property wealth grow by £800 a month post-stamp duty holiday

ASA bans Habito One advert over ‘misleadingly exaggerated’ April interest rate rise claims

Google fraud focus requires advice firm action – Stonebridge

Government earmarks £450m to upgrade UK’s boilers

BoE could hike bank rates three times in 12 months – O’Leary

Technology and lead generation must target customers earlier in mortgage journey – Brodnicki

Cambridge brings back top slicing for buy-to-let mortgages

 

Related Posts