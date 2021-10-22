Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 22/10/2021

The Advertising Standards Authority ruling to ban Habito’s April ad for its long-term fixed rate mortgage product also caught your eye.
Mortgage Advice Bureau’s annual conference took place in Birmingham at the ICC this week, with chief executive Peter Brodnicki detailing the company’s focus on lead generation and Goodbody’s chief economist Dermot O’Leary discussing interest rate rises.
Halifax increases LTI to 5.5x income and boosts affordability for nurses
Big banks likely to fill ‘void’ left by Help to Buy
Virgin Money partners with Hometrack to identify back book risk from climate change
Older homeowners see property wealth grow by £800 a month post-stamp duty holiday
ASA bans Habito One advert over ‘misleadingly exaggerated’ April interest rate rise claims
Google fraud focus requires advice firm action – Stonebridge
Government earmarks £450m to upgrade UK’s boilers
BoE could hike bank rates three times in 12 months – O’Leary
Technology and lead generation must target customers earlier in mortgage journey – Brodnicki
Cambridge brings back top slicing for buy-to-let mortgages