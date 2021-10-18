You are here: Home - News -

News

Cambridge brings back top slicing for buy-to-let mortgages

by:
  • 18/10/2021
  • 0
Cambridge brings back top slicing for buy-to-let mortgages
Cambridge Building Society has brought back top slicing to its buy-to-let (BTL) proposition, which allows landlords to replenish rental shortfall from other earnings.

 

Loans of between £20,000 and £750,000 are available and top slicing will be permitted on up to three mortgaged rental properties at up to 75 per cent loan to value (LTV). The lender withdrew top slicing during the pandemic.

It is available across the mutual’s standard BTL range, which includes two-year discounted and five-year fixed rates, via its in-house mortgage advisers and intermediary network.

Tracy Simpson (pictured), Cambridge Building Society’s head of lending, said: “We’re thrilled to be able to introduce top slicing back into our lending criteria, this has proved extremely popular when previously available, and will undoubtedly make things easier for our landlords after a challenging period.

“We are always looking for ways to support our customers and being able to consider each case individually through our underwriting service means we can tailor our offering to the unique circumstances of individual landlords. These loans will directly benefit landlords with disposable income and small portfolios of rental properties, where rental income frequently falls short of repayment criteria.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2021

Nov 03, 2021
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2021

Nov 04, 2021
Cranmore Park, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2021

Nov 10, 2021
St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton

Latest Poll

With client fairness being prioritised, should lenders still offer brokers and firms exclusive mortgage rates? 

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/