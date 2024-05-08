You are here: Home - News -

News

MPowered Mortgages and Atom Bank make rate cuts – round-up

by:
  • 08/05/2024
  • 0
MPowered Mortgages and Atom Bank make rate cuts – round-up
MPowered Mortgages has cut rates across selected fixed deals for purchase and remortgage borrowers as Atom Bank reduces the cost of commercial loans.

For purchasers looking for a three-year fixed loan, rates at MPowered Mortgages have been cut from 4.67% to 4.59% at 60% loan to value (LTV) with a £999 arrangement fee.

A fee-free option is available at 4.79% for 60% LTV and 4.89% at 75% LTV. Rates were previously 4.87% and 4.99% respectively.

For remortgaging borrowers, three-year fixed rates now start at 4.49%, down from 4.59% at 60% LTV, with a £999 arrangement fee.

For those not wanting to pay an arrangement fee, rates start from 4.69% down from 4.89% on a 60% LTV, rising to 6.09% and down from 6.19% for those on an 85% LTV.

Rate cuts have also been made to two-year fixed deals for purchases and remortgages.

Matt Surridge, sales director at MPowered Mortgages, said: “Mortgage rates have been increasing in recent weeks, but we think we have hopefully now seen the end of this.

“Rising rates have primarily been in response to predictions around the timing and extent of Bank of England rate cuts, and given that inflation has proven to be rather stubborn, the date of the first expected cut has been pushed out to the summer months. Whilst we can expect some level of volatility in mortgage rates in the coming weeks, there are positive signs that rates will start coming down in the not-too-distant future.”

 

Atom to withdraw Recovery Loan Scheme deals

Atom Bank is reducing the interest rates charged on its range of commercial mortgages by up to 0.61%.

The changes will see variable rates start at 2.04% over base rate, while fixed rates start at 6.25% for loans with a maximum LTV of 45%.

Atom Bank’s range of commercial products include Business Banking Secured Loans and Recovery Loan Scheme (RLS) products. Atom Bank will be closing for new RLS applications from midnight on Tuesday 28 May.

The rate cuts, which see a noticeable decrease in RLS pricing specifically, are on a temporary basis, so will only apply until this date.

Tom Renwick, head of business lending at Atom Bank, said: “We know how crucial price is for commercial customers at the moment, which is why we are delighted to be able to make further reductions to our commercial mortgage rates. With the RLS coming to an end next month, in particular we want to ensure that businesses are able to take advantage at the best possible rates on this product.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Specialist Lending Awards 2024

May 16, 2024
Hilton London Bankside

IMLA Conference

Jun 19, 2024
Leeds United Football Club

Latest Poll

Are you selling more protection business since this time last year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.