Quarter of mortgage holders use credit to pay for borrowing

  • 10/05/2024
A quarter of mortgage holders took out more credit to keep up with their current borrowing commitments, a debt charity reveals.

In the last three months, 23% of UK mortgage holders have taken that decision, while one in six (16%) have made the move to keep up with their bill payments.

This rate is higher than for those who rent or have other living arrangements, StepChange’s study finds.

The number of households struggling to keep up with the cost of living was also highlighted in the latest UK Finance data on arrears and repossessions.

In the first quarter of 2024, 96,580 homeowners were in arrears by 2.5% or more of their outstanding balance. This is a rise of 3% on the previous three-month period.

Meanwhile, from September to December last year, 870 homeowners with a mortgage had their home repossessed, a rise of over a third (36%) on the previous quarter.

Following today’s (9 May) announcement from the Bank of England that the base rate will remain at 5.25%, the debt charity has raised concerns about how some mortgage holders will cope.

Step Change has warned mortgage holders that those coming to the end of their fixed term deal might pay almost double on their new offer.

 

‘Homeowners facing payment shock’

Richard Lane, chief client officer at StepChange, said: “Most of the people currently seeking our help are tenants, but homeowners facing payment shock at the end of expiring deals are often the clients facing the most sudden, acute cliff edges of unaffordable cost hikes.

“There are still hundreds of thousands of people set to face this kind of payment shock this year – the problem hasn’t yet gone away.”

Lane also urged the Government to extend its help through the mortgage charter scheme, which includes measures such as a higher threshold for borrowers to be removed from their homes.

This charter is due for a review at the end of June, and Lane alerted homeowners who may be struggling to seek help.

He added: “In the meantime, any homeowner struggling to keep on top of bills should know that help is available.

“Not only are mortgage lenders duty-bound to try to help, but services like StepChange can help you look at your finances in the round, not just your mortgage, and advise on solutions to help you achieve an affordable and sustainable budget.”

Matt Browning is a reporter at YourMoney.com and joined the team in the summer of 2023. Before he was a journalist at Reach PLC and London Evening Standard. Matt pursued his career in journalism while also working at the Financial Ombudsman Service where his knowledge of personal finance and desire to help people grew. As a reporter at YourMoney.com, Matt contributes to the news agenda and writes stories and features about personal finance matters. In this role he also conducts exclusive interviews about major topics that impact our readers, most recently about fraud prevention with the head of CIFAS Mike Haley. He also manages our social media platform on X (formerly Twitter). In March 2024, he presented our annual YourMoney.com Personal Finance and Investment Awards for the first time. Before his career in personal finance journalism, Matt worked as an entertainment reporter for Reach Plc and Evening Standard Magazine. He also contributed as a writer and reviewer for hospitality website Design My Night. Matt is a keen music fan and collects a lot of funk, soul & disco records, while he has DJ’ed at festivals and venues too. As a seasider, he likes to make the most of coastal runs, restaurants, dips in the sea and keeps his sporting dreams alive playing for his local football team every Sunday morning.

