Nottingham BS teams up with Uinsure for speedy home insurance quotes

by:
  • 08/05/2024
  • 0
Nottingham Building Society has partnered with Uinsure to offer “seamless home insurance quotes” in one minute.

Nottingham Building Society members will be able to secure a home insurance quote through Uinsure’s platform and within one minute in branch.

The solution will streamline the application process and only requires customers to enter their name, date of birth and postcode.

The partnership will allow members to access products that use quotes from a range of UK insurers who are competing to offer the most competitive price on Uinsure’s policy.

The cheapest quote is presented to members and ensures that they get the “best value policy that meets their needs”.

Uinsure provides comprehensive home insurance policies that include up to £1m of buildings protection and £75,000 or £100,000 contents cover and accidental breakage of technology equipment, and landlords can also insure rental properties.

Kathryn Kitson, head of savings operations and distribution at Nottingham Building Society, said: “Our purpose has always been to make homeownership as easy and achievable a process for the UK public as possible. This collaboration with Uinsure enables us to offer potential homeowners and existing members the peace of mind that their property is protected against unexpected losses or damage.

“By leveraging cutting-edge technology, we’ve simplified the insurance process during a time where expenses continue to rise and the cost-of-living crisis remains front of mind.”

Martin Schulthiess, Uinsure’s group managing director, added: “We’re delighted Nottingham Building Society has selected us as its new insurance partner, allowing its members to access our seamless insurance technology to arrange their cover at the right time alongside their mortgage applications.

“Our mission is to remove the complexities from insurance by leveraging technology and data to make insurance quotes more convenient and accessible nationwide. The team have worked tirelessly to expand our partner network, which is an essential in allowing us to achieve our goals, this partnership underlines the trust leading building societies have placed in us to deliver excellent insurance experience for their members.”

Nottingham Building Society recently altered its proposition to allow no minimum residency for foreign nationals and hired Maxine Davenport as its head of underwriting and Raji Sidhu-Housden as its first London business development manager (BDM).

