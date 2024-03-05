Nottingham BS hires Sidhu-Housden as London BDM

Nottingham Building Society has hired Raji Sidhu-Housden (pictured) as a business development manager (BDM) focusing on Central London.

Sidhu-Housden joined the sales team at Nottingham Building Society on 1 March and is the first London-based BDM that the lender has had.

She previously worked at The West Brom as a business relationship manager for London for more than a year.

During her time, she “successfully established and nurtured relationships with prominent brokers in the capital”, which the mutual said will “play a pivotal role” as it looks to expand its offerings in the future.

Before The West Brom, she worked as a BDM at the Saffron Building Society for around five years.

The building society said that the hire showed its “commitment to building longstanding and trusting relationships with its intermediary partners, ensuring that they can provide the right level of support both in the field and over the phone”.

Matt Kingston, Nottingham Building Society’s head of national sales, said: “We are thrilled to extend a warm welcome to Raji as she joins The Nottingham, contributing to the expansion of our growing BDM team.

“She brings outstanding expertise to the team, and I am genuinely excited to have her on board. With her considerable experience in the mortgage sector, I anticipate a fruitful collaboration as we strive to offer excellent support to our intermediaries.”

Sidhu-Housden added: “I am extremely excited to be joining Nottingham Building Society and very keen to return to the specialist lending space with a well-established mutual.

“During my previous roles, I have built some amazing relationships with some great brokers and firms. I can’t wait to reconnect and present The Nottingham’s proposition. I have fully embraced The Nottingham’s vision and strategy for growth, and feel privileged to be a part of that exciting growth journey.”

In an interview with this publication, Kingston said that certain criteria enhancements would “play well” in London, including maximum loan, different property types and foreign customers.

He added that the team had grown from two field-based BDMs to six field-based BDMs, and it had two telephony BDMs.

Kingston continued that it would ideally want a “twinning model” so there was a telephony and field-based BDM in each region.